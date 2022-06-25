Thor: Love and Thunder: What are the first reactions to the new Marvel movie and when is it released?

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is very close to reaching the big screen, one of the long-awaited deliveries of Marvel, in which we will see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced, a search for inner peace. But this tranquility is interrupted thanks to a galactic assassin known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who wants to cause various problems. Below we tell you the details about the premiere of this film.

When and where does Thor: Love and Thunder premiere?

The premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which is the fourth solo of this character, is scheduled for next Thursday, July 7 in theaters.

What are the first reactions of Thor: Love and Thunder?

Here are the reactions of some personalities, film analysts or writers from recognized magazines:

Variety’s Clayton Davis: “Thor: Love and Thunder is much more episodic than I would have suspected. It offers great laughs. A very standard villain with Christian Bale. Excellent buddy cop comedy with Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. Matt Damon needs to go to Broadway.”

Insider’s Kirsten Acuna: “Wow! Thor: Love and Thunder is great! Best entry in Phase 4 behind Shang-Chi and No Way Home. I laughed. I cried. Then I laughed and cried some more, in that order. Natalie Portman finally gets her due. Dr. Jane Foster is more than worthy of being Mighty Thor.”

Simon Thompson of Forbes: “Thor: Love and Thunder is a vivid, vibrant blast that delivers. Hemsworth’s Thor is a jewel in Marvel’s crown. Bale’s Gorr is a killer boogeyman that combines the absurd and the creepy. Portman’s Foster and Thompson’s Valkyrie are a top-tier pairing.”

What is the new Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder about?

In this new installment of Marvel, Gorr the God Butcher seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor will enlist the help of the Valkyrie King. (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) all embark on a cosmic adventure to stop Gorr’s revenge before it’s too late.

Watch the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, it’s spectacular:

Here we leave you the trailer of this exciting movie: