Thor: Love and Thunder: Gorr, a fearsome villain

In a few days, more exactly on july 7It will hit theaters across the country Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth film about the ‘God of Thunder’ with which Marvel Studios promises to surprise fans since this time we will see Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, on a journey in search of his inner peace.

However, the Asgardian’s retreat will be interrupted by a galaxy killer known as Gorr, “the Butcher of Gods”, which will be played by the versatile actor Christian baleand that they have a clear mission, the extinction of the gods.

Gorr a fearsome villain

This time the protagonist will have one of the greatest challenges of his life since in the country “Thor: love and thunder”, he will surprisingly have to face the most fearsome enemy he has ever known, Gorr.

It should be remembered that during the different films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) Thor has had to face great villains, including Laufey, the king of the ice giants, his own brothers Hela and Loki, and even the ‘mad Titan’ Thanos himself, however, this time around, the filmmakers have doubled down, with Gorr.

“We needed to go a step further from Hela and find a villain that was even more imposing, and we found him in Gorr, played by the remarkable Christian Bale,” said director Taika Waititi.

In order to face this powerful villain, Thor will have to count on the help of theQueen Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who will apparently have the powers of Thor, including control of Mjölnir.

A new facet of Thor

Thor: love and thunder will become a milestone, because with this film Thor becomes the first character to lead four franchise films, after Thor, Thor: A Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok; In addition, this character, who has had multiple facets, has experienced growth and loss, so we will see him more experienced and serious, although he will have to face the love of his life.

“In Avengers: Endgame we see a very confused and lost version of Thor. He’s certainly better off at the end of the movie than he was at the beginning, but he still doesn’t really know who he is or what his place is in the universe. And he decides that he needs to search and take some time for himself, ”explained by Chris Hemsworth.

