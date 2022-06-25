This video of Amber Heard saying that an OlyFans account will be opened is not real Maldita.es

A video is circulating in which actress Amber Heard allegedly says that “to be honest” she has no idea where she is going to get “15 million”, in reference to the compensation that she has been ordered to pay to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in the trial for defamation that has been held in the court of Fairfax, in the state of Virginia (United States). In the images, she adds: “Maybe I’ll open an account on OnlyFans”, a platform where sexually explicit content is uploaded.

It’s a hoax. The video is manipulated: comes from an app that creates “realistic lip sync videos with your favorite celebrities”. The original images are from 2013, years before the trial was held and the OnlyFans platform began to be active.

The video comes from an application that synchronizes phrases with the lips of celebrities

The video that is moving as if it were real lasts about 11 seconds. At that time, Amber Heard is heard supposedly saying this: “To be honest I have no idea where I’m going to get 15 million. Maybe I’ll open an OnlyFans account.”

The TikTok account that publishes it is called “pretendbeanyone”, which would be translated into Spanish as “pretend to be anyone”. If we go to the account’s profile, we can read this in its description: “The fun app where anyone can create lip sync memes with celebrities like Elon” (Musk), next to the app link.

Capture of the video of the hoax and the account that publishes it.

The link takes us to a website where we can download the apps and in which it says this, translated into Spanish: “Make celebrities say what you want. Create realistic lip-synchronized videos with your favorite celebrities in the Overdub app.”

Capture of the application web.

The original images are from 2013, years before the trial and OnlyFans began to work

Through a Google search we have found the video from which the images that circulate on social networks come out. It’s from an interview that journalist Conan O’Brien did on the network TBS in 2013. This means that The video was recorded years before the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Also, OnlyFans didn’t start being active until 2016.

Comparison between the video published in 2013 and the one currently circulating on TikTok.

Therefore, this video in which actress Amber Heard allegedly says she has “no idea where” she’ll get 15 millionin relation to the compensation that she has to pay to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, and that “maybe” an OnlyFans account will be opened, it’s not real: it was recorded years before the defamation trial was held and the OnlyFans platform was active.

In cursed.es We are telling you the hoaxes and misinformation that have been spreading about this trial.