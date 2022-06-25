This is what Selena Gomez learned from Justin Bieber

Since her childhood, the actress and singer Selena Gómez was in front of the spotlights. However, his popularity was on the rise when he confirmed that he had a relationship with Justin Bieber, the young pop idol of the mid-2000s. The couple had a fairly intermittent relationship between 2009 and 2018, being considered one of the most beloved couples. of the industry, although not everything was rosy for them, since they had to endure the constant harassment of the media and the pressure that comes with being one of the most famous people in the entertainment world.

Although both suffered from the breakup, the truth is that everything seems to indicate that the singer got the worst part, since she had to live the most painful heartbreak of her entire life while struggling with a terrible disease that almost claimed her life. At this time, the two have turned the page. Justin is happily married to model Hailey Bieber and Selena is focused on her professional career and her new role as a businesswoman. But despite the fact that a love breakup is a very unfortunate experience, the truth is that she decided to make the best of this situation, assuring that having finished with the interpreter of “Peaches’ allowed her to find “a path of introspection” that It helped her get to know herself and find herself. She thus confessed it recently in an interview granted to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.



Justin Bieber

In the talk, the CEO of ‘Rare Beauty’ recounted the following: “I was obviously going through a complicated breakup. And so I was left wondering about my career and thinking about where to direct it and what was going to happen next. I felt like I had very different emotions from each other. And on top of that, I had health problems: lupus and that in the kidneys. It was a really difficult stage.” assured the singer, revealing what those days were like after her final break with the Canadian singer.

However, the singer stated that now she can see it in a better way. “Being on the other side now, if I’m honest, I think it was really good for me. He made me develop a character where I don’t tolerate any nonsense or being disrespected in any way. I am very proud of the person I am now, “revealing what she learned from this love break.

Previously, sources close to Bieber revealed that the relationship ended because he was not ready to marry her.. “Justin wasn’t ready to settle down with her as soon as she wanted and she couldn’t get him to really think about marriage seriously,” the insider said. “Selena’s priorities changed dramatically after her surgery and her outlook on life has changed. She was looking to settle down sooner than Justin wanted and took his reluctance as the straw that broke the camel’s back to finally call it quits,” the source concluded. However, Justin Bieber got engaged to Hailey Baldwin two months after dating. started their romance, while Selena was still recovering from the aftermath of her operation.