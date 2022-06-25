This is what Harry Styles and Ariana Grande looked like before they were famous

We all have a favorite artist, whom we admire a lot, but, can you imagine what he looked like before he reached stardom or before he earned millions of dollars and before he had millions of followers.

It is not easy to reach the height of fame, Many world-renowned stars began their careers at an early age. Among some stand out, Shakira, Maluma, Harry Styles or Ariana Grande. all of the above and like any person, have changed their physical appearance, from when they started in show business and now. Today we will show you the before and after of some of your favorite singers.

Harry Styles

East British, he was an ordinary child who experienced the separation of his parents at the age of 7In his teens, he worked as a cashier at a Holmes Chapel bakery. Also delivered newspapers on his bike. He always had the dream of being a musician, he formed his own band White Skimo and won a school contest.

His destiny began when he auditioned for ‘The X Factor’ in 2010, with the song Isn´t She Lovely by Steve Wonder, he did not go to the next round, but he had the opportunity to form ‘One Direction’, who released their first album ‘Up All Night’ and from there rose like foam with 4 albums . After a hiatus from the band, he began as a solo artist and was an ambassador for Gucci, had a performance in the movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. She has become one of the young stars of the moment, she is a fashion icon.

Ariana Grande

It seems incredible, but The singer Ariana did not take singing classes, since she was a child she was attracted to music and performancesHe listened to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. Upon discovering his vocal talent, he began to learn some musical instruments. His career began in the Broadway musical Thirteen in 2008before starring as Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon series Victorius.

Maluma

His real name, Juan Luis Londoño Ariasfor the Colombian singer the most important thing is the family and from there his stage name was born with the combination of the names of his parents Marlii Arias, Luis Fernando Londoño and his sister Manuela resulting in MALUMA. He is considered the most important Latino of the year 2020it is an artist who has had ups and downs in his personal life, but musically he has captivated with great successes in the reggaeton genre. Placing him as the most successful reggaeton player in the world. Being a singer was not always his dream, he wanted to be a soccer player, but he decided to change the ball for a microphone and dance.

Justin Bieber

Canadian singer, rose to fame in 2007, Thanks to a viral video on You Tube in which he performed covers, at 13 years of age he evolved musically and physically. From having a bleached hair to the buzz cut and viral mustache.

Lady Gaga

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanottabetter known as Lady Gaga He had a very different look from the one that is seen now. She was born in New York, from an early age she showed his talent for the arts and participated in musicals. and school plays.

He suffered from ‘bullying’ by his peers who designed a Facebook called ‘Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous’just for playing in small clubs. She is the holder of an Oscar for her song Shallow from the film ‘A Star is Born‘, also has Golden Globes and nine Grammys among other awards.

Jennifer Lopez

For several years he carried the expectations of his parents, who wanted to be a lawyer, but was forced to leave the nest and began working at a law firm. She always dreamed of being a dancer, and to date the singer, actress and businesswoman has crossed borders with her successes.

Shawn Mendez

The famous Shawn Mendes He started his fame thanks to the popular application Vine in 2010the app that allowed you to record a video for six seconds, Mendes uploaded clips of covers through this application. Vine went from celebrity to teen heartthrob. The first record label that recognized him was Island Records, after which several labels went crazy for him.