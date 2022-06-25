The Serie “ER Emergencies”, despite the fact that it ended several years ago, it is gaining more and more followers, managing to become a cult program in which great movie and television stars have participated, such as George ClooneyJulianna Margulies, Noah Wyle, Anthony Edwards, and Laura Innes, just to name a few.

George Clooneywho played Dr. Doug Ross in the first five seasons of the medical drama “ER Emergencies” in the 1990s, he quickly became one of the most coveted stars in Hollywood, not only by producers but by female fans who were madly in love with him.

This is what George Clooney looked like in “ER Emergencies”

The George Clooney Today he looks totally different from the one who played Dr. Ross in the 90s, and it is not for less because 30 years have passed. At that time he didn’t have a single wrinkle, his hair was almost completely black and he didn’t have a beard.

Throughout the four seasons in which he participated, he changed his look. At times he wore a slightly longer mane, while at other times he can be seen with super short hair. But always with something in common: the sex appeal was not affected by the length of his hair.

As for the style of clothing, there is not much to say because, as his role required, most of the time he appears with both or with a white coat, typical of a doctor. Although, on the occasions that he was seen without his uniform, he could be seen with a shirt and tie.

Why did George Clooney leave “ER Emergencies”?

the output of George Clooney of “ER Emergencies” came just when he wanted it. He was contracted for 5 seasons, and by the time it came to an end, he chose to take a new direction and focus on movies.

Before leaving “ER Emergencies” in 1999, he had already landed some major roles on the big screen with “From Dusk Till Dawn” and “Batman & Robin.” George Clooney he was interested in expanding his film career, but fulfilled his commitment in the ER before doing so.

Over its 15 seasons, NBC’s “ER” featured a long list of actors who became big-name stars, including George Clooney.

As ER producer John Wells said at the time of Clooney’s departure: “George has done what few people do. That ethic is something that has been less and less present in recent years.”

After leaving the series, he landed several more well-received roles, including “Three Kings” and “Where Art Thou, Brother?” in 2000. His real arrival as a movie heavyweight came two years after leaving ER in 2001’s “Ocean’s Eleven”

what look of George Clooney in “ER Emergencies” is the one you like the most?