This is the Fortnite Season 3 glitch with which you can get a lot of experience in a short time

Believe me I am making incredible efforts at the time of writing this instead of carrying out the tactic that I have come to describe here. And the reason for that is that those responsible for Fortnite they end up removing it shortly with an update because it’s a glitch; specifically, of a new exploit that will allow us to get many experience points in just a few seconds.

The thing is that the user of Fortnite known as HighHowDoLPlay has discovered a way to get up to 100,000 experience points in the game almost effortlessly. Next, I describe what the glitch consists of so that you can replicate it yourself:

The first thing we have to do is find an animal to mount it by jumping on it

Right now, we’ll have to start shooting him in the head

grace is that Fortnite will detect that we are hitting something in the head, but the animal will not die because we are on it and our shots do not affect it

will detect that we are hitting something in the head, but the animal will not die because we are on it and our shots do not affect it Once you are on it, you only have to repeat the process until you complete all Season 3 headshot damage milestones ✅

✅ Next, I leave you with a clip that shows the process in a fairly illustrative way:

What do you think of this technique? perfect if you want reach level 100 of a Season 3 Pass of Fortnite that hasn’t completely convinced me, but that it has some other object that is worth it in my opinion.