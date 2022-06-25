This is the amount that you will have to pay Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard must pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation, after Judge Penney Azcarate made the jury’s decision official this Friday by entering a sentencing order in the court record after a brief hearing. in the state of Virginia.

The order was a formality after the jury will announce its verdict earlier this month.

Depp sued Heard over a December 2018 article for Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

In recent days, Heard stated that she stands by “every word” of her testimony during the defamation trial she lost against her ex-husband, in an interview she gave to NBCNews.

After the six-week legal process that took place in a court in Fairfax, Virginia, near the United States capital, the jury, in addition to the 10 million for Depp, awarded $2 million to Heard, who had filed a counterclaim.

During the trial, which was broadcast live, the former couple of actors exchanged complaints of domestic abuse and Heard was subjected to insults on the networks while the hearings lasted.

“I will stand by every word of my testimony until the day I die,” Heard said in the interview.

Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard over an opinion piece the actress wrote for the post. The actress countersued for $100 million after Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations “hoax.”

Public opinion seemed to align with Depp and the Heard’s lawyers accused the actor’s legal team of mounting a campaign to “demonize” her.

heard said that the trial was “the most humiliating and horrible” who has suffered.

“I have never felt more removed from my own humanity,” she added, evoking the throng of Depp supporters she had to wade through to get to court.

Heard also told NBC that she did not instigate violence during her marriage, as her ex-husband’s team argued.

“I never had to instigate her. He responded to her. When (the violence) becomes normal, as I testified, you have to adapt,” she stated.

However, he said he regretted his own behavior during his relationship with Depp.

“I behaved horribly, in ways almost unrecognizable to myself,” she said, adding: “I have a lot of regrets.”

Amber Heard: from ‘low cost’ to purchases in a premium food store

A week from being seen in a store low cost And when it’s rumored that she’s saving every penny now that she owes her ex-husband from the jury decision, it seems that Amber Heard is no longer skimping on some expenses.

Heard may be going through one of the hardest moments of his life and his professional careerfresh off his epic court loss to Johnny Depp, but seems to be keeping things very quiet.

The actress, who was seen last week shopping at TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, New York, was also spotted picking up some items from Southampton luxury grocery store Citarella.

the star of Aquaman chatted with the fishmonger while picking up salmonbut, otherwise, it was confirmed that he didn’t talk to anyone else when he was away. shopping.

Also, those who saw her there indicated that she was very modest, however, now she is seen in a more casual style, without makeup and informal in the Hamptons.

A week ago, the actress was seen shopping at the TJ Maxx discount department store in Hampton in recent days.

Among the rumours, added to the testimony of several people close to the actress, there are those who assure that since the beginning of June that Amber Heard has been bankrupt, due to the high legal fees associated with her representation before the courts of Virginia, within the framework of the explosive trial with Depp, and that, it should be remembered, was before he was ordered to pay millions for defamatory statements against the protagonist of the saga Pirates of the Caribbeanfrom Disney.

It should not be forgotten that when the judge asked her defense if the actress had the means to cover the jury’s ruling, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said: “Oh, no, absolutely not.”

Still, Heard was shopping at TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, New York, where an average home costs about $3.8 million. For this reason, experts in American entertainment ensure that Amber is not exhausting her credit cards in the low-cost chain store.

The pictures were taken by an astute shopper, showing Heard wearing jeans and an oversized white button down shirt as she browses the clothes.