This is how Olumiant works, the drug against alopecia areata approved in the United States – Society

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the drug olumiant based on baricitinibas a treatment for alopecia areata.

It is the first existing drug for this type of disorder that causes baldness on the head and other areas of the body suffered by more than 30,000 Americans each year. Olumiant is already approved as a treatment forrheumatoid arthritis as well as againstcovid-19for some hospitalized adults.

WHAT IS ALOPECIA AREATA?

The alopecia areata It is an autoimmune disease that affects the hair follicles and causes hair lossnot only on the head but also in various areas of the body.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker