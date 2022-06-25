This anime was one of the main inspirations to create Stranger Things

Share

Eleven and Lucy have a lot in common, according to the creators of Stranger Things.

Since its first broadcast in 2016, Stranger Things has become one of the most popular American science fiction and suspense television series among the audience.. Written and directed by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, it premiered on Netflix and has since drawn praise and positive reviews for its portrayal of 1980s Hollywood.

Thus, the horror series is in the middle of its fourth season, divided into two installments (since it will be the longest), with the premiere of the second part on July 1. Although, it has also been announced that there will be a fifth season, which will be the last.

The multiple influences of Stranger Things

Although, as we mentioned, the atmosphere is related to past decades, there are also clear references to films by Stephen King, Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter, Rob Reiner. However, the tribute to great movies (and even video games) is not the only thing we find in stranger thingsGiven the there are parts of his story that are inspired by a classic anime.

And this last one is not new, since in a 2016 interview with the Daily Beast, the creators of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer, explained the influences that are directly related to the series. For his part, Matt Duffer commented that he “had seen an anime called Elfen Lied”, and then expressed that he had been inspired by Akira. And he goes on to say that “there were a lot of things in there that I really liked and that made their way into the series, especially related to the character of Eleven.”

Eleven from Stranger Things is inspired by Lucy from Elfen Lied

in case you haven’t seen Elfen Lied is a manga written by Lynn Okamoto, which ran in Weekly Young Jump in 2002.. And two years later, an anime adaptation was made, whose director was Mamoru Kanbe while Armas was behind the animation. Elfen Lied tells the tragic story of Lucy, who is a Diclonious (an alien species that is not human, although superficially it may seem so). But what sets it apart from the human race is that it has the ability to control Vectors and has horns on its head. In this sense, the Vectors are invisible telekinetic arms that give the Diclonious the ability to manipulate objects in a rather interesting way.

At the beginning of Elfen Lied, under the pretext of knowing the characteristics of the species, Lucy finds herself a prisoner in a government facility, where she is forced to go through terrible experiments and tests. Despite being strictly controlled by her captors, she finds a way to kill them and eventually escape from the place. While she tries to flee, her Lucy suffers a serious injury that causes her to develop a second personality. This second Lucy is quite innocent and sweet, she can barely communicate, but she is unaware of who her counterpart really is.

Meanwhile, Kouta and Yuka, two high school students, find her and take her with them to care for her and heal her injuries. Of course, they both had no idea who Lucy was, but this puts them in a difficult situation when facing the groups that try to recover her motivated by the interests of the government.

Knowing Lucy’s history, it’s easy to understand how she inspired the creators of Stranger Things to make the character Elven, given that she too was held in the secret government facility to study her abilities. In the same way as the protagonist of Elfen Lied, Eleven was also able to escape from that fate to be helped by a stranger.

From a deeper perspective, the narrative of both series suggests that there is a superior force that comes from a strange world and seeks to end humanity. However, young people have in their hands the possibility not only of dealing with everyday situations, but also of undertaking the search to stop these continuous threats.

Perhaps the theme of Stranger Things doesn’t go much further than the crudeness of government interests, as, by contrast, Elfen Lied takes it to a fairly intense level of violence and tackles cruelty throughout. For now, Stranger Things reconsiders the idea of ​​the human being compared to other species, but it does not lose the fantastic effects and the problems that we can see in Elfen Lied. Although their aesthetic concepts are very different, deep down they have a lot in common.

Related topics: sets

Share

Follow Alpha Beta Play and find out about all the news in video games and anime Follow us on Google News