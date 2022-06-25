They solve the mystery of Fortnite and discover one of its biggest secrets

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Season 3 Chapter 3 of Fortnite It started not only with great content for the players, but also with a mystery that the community did not hesitate to investigate. We are referring to a secret door located in a network of caves in Reality Falls.

In this location there is a place that cannot be accessed, as it is blocked by many rocks. The community tried to destroy them through various methods, but none of them worked and the secret behind this place was slow to be revealed.

The reason? The infamous wall has billions of hit points, so destroying it is almost an impossible task. Fortunately, someone found a way to do it in no time and the mystery behind it finally came to light.

Fans surprise with their discovery in Reality Falls of Fortnite

Players were disappointed to find that conventional weapons did very little damage to the stone debris blocking the secret location. To be more exact, they only dealt 50 points of damage and, according to dataminers, this wall had 5,000,000,000,000 hit points.

So you can imagine how complicated it was going to be to open the place by normal methods. Fortunately, one player had a brilliant idea: use the Cow Catcher, a vehicle accessory that is capable of destroying almost anything in an instant.

To the surprise of Battle Royale players, this strategy worked very well, as the infamous wall fell as soon as the vehicle rammed it. A great secret was found inside: 3 non-playable characters and a very good loot for battles.

The characters in question are the members of the Henchmen Duo and a Trespasser, a type of character that was important during Invasion. The mystery is not completely solved, as it is not known why Epic Games hid this detail in the Battle Royale.

The community is already speculating with other clues and a bigger secret that could be hidden in the Battle Royale, but for now no one is sure what it is. Below you can see a video where the location is revealed:

You can break “DaDoor” with cow catcher and see the ghost/shadow henchmen & traspasser! (Thanks @OSlycer for the clip) 5 Trillion HP btw 💀pic.twitter.com/NACFoytlcX — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 5, 2022

