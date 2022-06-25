The world surprised by the goodbye of Denzel Washington’s car

Denzel Washington is one of the most beloved Hollywood actors on the big screen where his evident talent catapulted him to fame in several films that have allowed him to increase his wealth, but one acquisition in particular had to say goodbye, a fact that surprised everyone. his fans. We show you below…

June 25, 2022 12:34 p.m.

Denzel Washington became a reference for the world of Hollywood cinema, standing out in various action and suspense films, winning the Oscar in productions such as “Times of glory” and “Training day”, where he played Sergeant Alonzo Harris achieving victory in the category as best actor.

Obviously, his career is full of innumerable recognitions, stages that have positioned him publicly and as a consequence increased his fortune, which according to sources from international entertainment, his estate is estimated at about 220 million dollars, plus the particular figure of income per film in humbly 20 million dollars.

Now, each win gives him the opportunity to buy several luxury cars of various styles ranging from sports to sophisticated, of which there is one that was his great favorite and that added thousands to his millionaire bank account.

The actor said goodbye to his beloved Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997 black color, which has six-cylinder functionality, six-speed transmission, upholstered seats, has climate control, air conditioning, added a set of tools and other unique details that it auctioned for 400 thousand dollars, a decision that surprised all its fans.

The good news is that it was sold for that figure and $5,000 more, thus managing to add zeros to the actor’s bank account and later buy another car of his choice or enhance the collection he has in his incredible garage.

Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997

Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997

+ See the interior of Denzel Washington’s 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo: