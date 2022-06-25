The women redefining the lucrative sneaker business

Reach all the tops: those who design for firms with more budget

Behind many of Nike’s best-selling sneaker models is Briton Georgina James, who has been designing for the company for 15 years. The current creative vice president of men’s footwear, she knew she wanted to work for the firm when she happened to visit its Portland headquarters during a work trip. More and more women are rising to the top of the most profitable companies, and they are no longer just designing for the women’s department. “The biggest change I’ve seen in the industry so far in this regard is that it’s no longer automatically assumed that women have to design only for their own gender,” she said recently on the website of Hype DC New Balance senior designer Charlotte Lee. She is responsible, for example, for models as popular as the 327 or 237. As revolutionary as the appointment of the stylist June Ambrose as creative director of the women’s basketball line at Puma.

Influencing from the background: those who pull the strings

The visionary founder of the multi-brand Colette, Sarah Andelman, was one of the first to break down the boundaries between fashion and streetwear, when Off-White or Vetements had not yet put that idyll on the catwalk. Why did it take women so long to become massively interested in the sector? “Many communities are defined by a group of men sharing a common trait,” explains creative Yoon Ahn (Ambush), “this DNA runs through several generations of streetwear. From here and on the other hand, the idea of ​​what is understood as ‘feminine’ has been changing”. She accumulates behind her more than two decades in which she has touched all the creative sticks. Current jewelry designer at Dior Homme, the sneaker she created for Nike in 2021 sold out in minutes. As versatile as the artist Vashtie Kola, the first woman to create a version for the classic Air Jordan or Mowalola, who has been Kanye West’s right-hand man at Yeezy Gap and who has just launched her own label in Paris with a collaboration with New Balance .

Create massive trends: those that amplify the messages

“Women still have to fight harder to be heard in certain fields”, defends Julia Lebossé, founder of Sneakers by Women, “that is why we see so many who leave corporate jobs to start their own sneaker brands. For me it is important to raise awareness about these problems in the industry, to push change.” From her website and from her Instagram account, she is in charge of discovering names and valuing the work of many women in this field. Something similar to what collector Jessica Lawrence does. But for viral push, that of the celebrities that were pioneers in opening the way: from the rapper Missy Elliott and those unforgettable gold Adidas of 2004, to the profitable alliance between Puma and Rihanna’s Fenty. That marriage lasted only four years, but it brought, among others, some sneakers with a platform, the Creeper, which sold out with each new consignment.