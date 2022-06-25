The wedding breakers: the best wedding comedy that will make you rethink your guest list | FAME

Owen Wilson has shown that he is a complete actor, that he can go from drama to romance without major problems. We have seen him starring in films like “Midnight in Paris” or in the series “Loki”, playing agent Mobius. However, the interpreter he is remembered more for his performance in the comedy.

For example, he has been seen in the trilogy of “My Girlfriend’s Family” with Ben Stiller and Robert DeNiro or in “A night at the museum”. His performance always attract the attention of the general publicas he did with the drama “Marley and Me” from 2008.

One of his highest-grossing comedy films has been “The wedding breakers” (2005), one of the best works by the duo he did with Vince Vaughn on the big screen. Learn more about the successful film and on which streaming platform you can watch it.

John and Jeremy, dressed in suits, celebrating at a wedding (Photo: New Line Cinema)

WHAT IS “THE WEDDING BREAKER” ABOUT?

The movie talks about John and Jeremy’s irreverent routinetwo lawyers linked to the field of marriages who sneak into these ceremonies, with different identities, to eat and drink for free and have fleeting encounters with the guests.

Although they attend one of the most traditional exhibitions about love, they don’t believe in romance but in pleasure. They do not have partners nor do they seek to get them at the parties they attend. His intentions are aimed at having a good time and then disappearing of the lives of the women they meet.

For this, they have everything prepared, from the families, the costumes, the stories that they are going to tell on their raids to different celebrations. ANDThis custom will change when they attend the wedding of the eldest daughter of the United States Secretary of the Treasury. Both will know love in a more unexpected way.

“The wedding breakers” is one of the best moments of the comedy duo made up of Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, with an entertaining story that ends up transforming its protagonist towards feelings that they thought they did not feel. It is a satire of the sentimental dissatisfaction of two shameless bachelors.

John and Jeremy, in shirts, singing at a crashed wedding (Photo: New Line Cinema)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “LOS ROMPEBODAS”?

Owen Wilson as John Beckwith

Vince Vaughn as Jeremy Gray

Christopher Walken as William Cleary

Rachel McAdams as Claire Cleary

Isla Fisher as Gloria Cleary

Jane Seymour as Kathleen Cleary

Ellen Albertini Dow as Grandma Mary Cleary

Keir O’Donnell as Todd Cleary

Bradley Cooper as Sack Lodge

Henry Gibson as Father O’Neil

Rachel McAdams as Claire Cleary in “The Wedding Crashers” (Photo: New Line Cinema)

HOW TO SEE “THE WEDDING BREAKER”?

Tape “the wedding breakers” by David Dobkin is available in the catalog of the streaming platform Amazon Prime Videowith the title of “The Bride Hunters”. It’s also in hbo maxalthough it will remain for a limited time.

TRAILER OF “THE WEDDING BREAKER”