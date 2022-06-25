The upcoming Netflix releases not to be missed this summer

Upcoming Netflix Releases: Summer 2022 Movie Guide

When holidays are late in coming or boredom knocks on the door, there is only one magical remedy: new movies on Netflix. The platform unveiled a portfolio of unreleased films for a whole season of good fun.

As per tradition, they do not follow a single trend and range from costume drama of literary origin (the version of Persuasion by Jane Austen with Dakota “Fifty Shades” Johnson) to demented action (like Two very special agents 2) passing through the coming of age (Love and gelatoshot in Rome with an international cast).

The streaming platform does not go on vacation, on the contrary it presses on the accelerator by focusing on Hollywood stars, by Ryan Gosling (for The Gray Manbefore he’s found in platinum blonde style as Barbie’s boyfriend Ken) to Chris Hemsworth (for Spiderheadbefore picking up the demigod’s hammer in Thor Love and Thunder, in the dining room from 6 July). The Australian giant, however, also makes a cameo in the action movie of his wife Elsa Pataky, Interceptoralready available in streaming.

From sports movies to musicals, from romantic comedies to existential dramas: in the coming weeks we will laugh and cry in equal measure because these projects support and amplify the moods. If you need shelter from a summer storm or if, conversely, it is too hot to step not only outside the home but even off the sofa, then here are ten films not to be missed for an unforgettable marathon.

1-Hustle

Sport as an existential metaphor always has incredible visual power but Adam Sandler here is truly in a state of grace. Talent scout affirmed in the world of basketball, he runs into a raw talent in Spain and takes him at his expense to the States to make him breakthrough in the NBA. The boy, poor and naive, will have to contend with the foxes of the league, disenchanted and cynical.

Perfect for those who believe that the right opportunity is enough to change their life.

Ainhoa ​​Pillet, Maria Botto, Juancho Hernangomez and Adam Sandler in Hustle Scott Yamano / Netflix

2-Persuasion (July 15)

Dakota Johnson has shaken off (perhaps) the Fifty Shades label to devote herself to arthouse films. After The dark daughter, based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante, she now passes to Jane Austen and tries her hand at Persuasion. The adaptation is bold and unconventional (not Bridgerton-esque though), starting with the casting of Henry Golding as mister Elliot.

Ideal for those who love to combine tradition and modernity (and expect one of the best Netflix movies ever)