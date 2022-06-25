the trend that triumphs among ‘celebs’ like Kendall Jenner or Nicola Peltz

Photo credit: Getty Images

A good wardrobe is always made up of basic and timeless pieces that facilitate day-to-day style choices with great success. white shirts, jeans, trencha pair of pants palace either, the black dresses. These latest garments in the most versatile color of any wardrobe are imposed as one of the most repeated trends in street style every season both in the outfits autumn-winter and spring-summer. Because there is a black dress for every month of the year.

When the heat lurks, the styles of those who know the most about fashion include cool, sleeveless silhouettes that allow them to withstand high temperatures without losing style. This is governed by the universal norm of fashion that, hand in hand with firms, influencers Y celebrities recognized from the horizon of the industry, sentence that black dresses are essential in any wardrobe.

Nicola Peltz surprised us over the weekend walking the streets of Los Angeles with her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, wearing a strappy black dress with a honeycomb neckline and a flared ankle-length skirt that she wore with platform sandals to attend the Farmers Market. A comfortable, easy and suitable set to wear on any occasion.

Photo credit: MEGA – Getty Images

Just three days later, Katie Holmes confirmed the lesson attending the opening of the Fashionpile showroom in New York in a pleated black dress, also up to the ankles, by the firm Marina Moscone and low-heeled braided brown sandals that she combined with a mustard triangular bag.

If both Nicola Peltz and Katie Holmes agree on style and state that black dresses are a trend, also one of the personalities who most lives fashion from her bowels, the model Kendall Jenner, has verified that we are facing one of the basic most popular of any fashionista wardrobe. The Kardashian posted yesterday on her Instagram profile several images in which she poses in front of an American fast food restaurant with a look romantic made up of a tight-fitting black dressstyle bodysuitwith a flared skirt from the Khaiyte firm that she combined with a colorful bag patchwork and some black ballerinas from The Row.

There is no doubt that black dresses are a definitive ally (we have already seen them in the street style and also in looks by Victoria Beckham or her friend Eva Longoria), but this season, according to the style prescribers and the most applauded celebrities in the sector, they are worn in their long or anklet version and, yes, always in straps. A light, easy and very versatile alternative.