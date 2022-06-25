The teacher Ximena from “Carousel” tells how she kissed Sylvester Stallone when she was a minor

The Mexican actress revealed that she fulfilled her dream of kissing the legendary Hollywood actor Silvester Stallone, after posing as a journalist, Gaby Rivero He no longer has anything to hide and after decades of keeping a youthful secret sealed. He finally confessed and revealed that he kissed the American actor Silvester Stallone.

Gaby Rivero accepted that the actor had been her idol for years, so when she visited Mexico she did not miss the opportunity to meet him. The actress who won the affection of the public for the interpretation of the teacher Ximena Fernandez in the children’s telenovela, “Carousel”, he recounted the minute that changed his destiny as he posed as a journalist to get closer to the famous protagonist of the Rocky trilogy, Sylvester Stallone.

Gaby Rivero She commented that at the age of 16 she was crying devastated in her room for a boyfriend who had left her country to study in the United States. At that time her mother told her that her platonic love for her, Sylvester Stallonewas on the television station as part of a press tour of the country.

Source: Instagram Gaby Rivero. Here with Phil Collins

with that news Gaby Rivero she dried her tears and managed to make her dream come true. At that time she was being interviewed by a journalist who at that time was a professor of newsreel classes, of whom he would later become the teacher Ximena Fernandez. Thus Rivero account: “I grab the car and go to Televisa Chapultepec to be introduced to it, but I wasn’t going to have time because it was live, so I started looking for other ways to watch it”.

Source: Instagram Gaby Rivero. Here with Sylvester Stallone

Finally he managed to find out that he would give a press conference in a well-known hotel, Gaby Rivero who at that time was the image of Televisa convinced her sister to accompany her and pretend to be her manager who also spoke English. When the actress got to flirt, she pretended to be a journalist, convinced Sylvester Stallone about what Rivero She would interview him and when he saw her, the actor invited her to come to his room and eat with him. Once in the restaurant, the actress let herself be carried away by the actor’s charms and kissed him. She then expressed: “She kisses very well, highly recommended with everything and her crooked mouth,” commented the actress.