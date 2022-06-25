The reason why George Clooney refused to earn 35 million dollars for a day’s work

According to specialized media, George Clooney he has raised a fortune thanks to his Nespresso ads, with which he has earned 40 million dollars, or his tequila brand, Casamigos, which was sold four years ago for 1,000 million dollars. But it seems that for the actor not everything goes and ethics is above money. This is how he explains it in an interview with Guardianin which he reveals that he turned down $35 million for a single day’s work.

In the interview, Clooney did not want to reveal who was the person or the company that made him that millionaire offer, although he did give some details. “I was offered $35 million for a day’s work on an airline ad, but I discussed it with Amal (the human rights lawyer he married in 2014) and we decided it wasn’t worth it,” the actor said. from Kentucky.

“I was associated with a country that, although it is an ally, is sometimes questionable, so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes away a minute of sleep, it’s not worth it,'” admitted the winner of four Golden Globes, two Oscars and a BAFTA award.