The reason why Christian Bale has not seen The Batman with Robert Pattinson

Christian bale is an actor who has played hundreds of unforgettable characters, and among them we can highlight his work as Batman. In 2005, he donned the suit for the first time in batmanbegins under the direction of Christopher Nolan. And he did the same again in 2008 with Batman: The Dark Knight and in 2012 with Batman: The Dark Knight Rises. Thanks to his work in the trilogy, he managed to position himself among one of the favorite versions of the fans.

It should be remembered that Batman is one of the characters DC Comics that has had the most adaptations on the big screen. Among the many actors who wore the suit, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Ben Affleck and recently added to the list can be highlighted. Robert Pattinson.

Christian Bale’s Batman has been called a fan favorite.

The 36-year-old British actor surprised the public when it was announced that he would star in the new film of Matt Reeves, batman. And although some doubted him, he managed to prove that his version was just as worthy of respect as any of the others in existence.

batman follows the story of a young man Batman who watches over the streets of a corrupt and dangerous Gotham. And faced with the threat of a serial killer known as The Riddler (played by paul dano), Bruce Wayne will have to reveal some details of his past and his family.

Robert Pattinson received a lot of praise for his dark portrayal of Gotham’s hero.

The film had a very positive reception from critics, who highlighted the direction of Reeves and the performance of Pattinson. In addition, it became one of the highest grossing films of the DC Universe. And although it seemed that the film had the approval of the whole world, Christian Bale has not seen it yet.

The actor is promoting Thor: Love and Thunderthe latest movie Marvel directed by Taika Waitit. In the same, bale you put yourself in the shoes of the fearsome villain Gorr, also known as “the butcher of the gods”. During an interview, the interpreter was asked if he had had the opportunity to see batman.

“I haven’t seen it yet, but I will” commented the actor. “It’s amazing how few movies I’ve seen. With every director I work with, I’ve only seen a couple of his works. But I will see her, I definitely will.” In addition, he revealed that he considers Robert Pattinson as a wonderful actor and that he was able to speak with him on one occasion about the project. “I’ve heard great things about the movie.”

Although the British actor has not yet seen the work of the actor from Twilightno doubt you will have time to do it because we will have Batman for a while. Last April the sequel was confirmed and both Reeves What Pattinson prepare to return to their roles as director and lead respectively. As for its plot or release date, accurate information about it is still unknown. batman is available in HBOMax.

