The Reason Tom Cruise Turned Down Marvel’s Offer To Become Iron Man

Tom Cruise He is one of the biggest movie stars of recent times. The actor has excelled in a good number of genres ranging from drama, through comedy and action, where he has stood out the most in recent years.

More recently, Cruise once again put himself in the shoes of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell to Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the hit ’80s movie, one of the roles that launched him to fame. Even though more than three decades have passed since the Tony Scott-directed film hit theaters, the paraphernalia and adrenaline rush that the sequel embodies has proven to live up to the original. bringing new generations closer to the history of Maverick.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker