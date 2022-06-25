The Reason Tom Cruise Turned Down Marvel’s Offer To Become Iron Man

Tom Cruise He is one of the biggest movie stars of recent times. The actor has excelled in a good number of genres ranging from drama, through comedy and action, where he has stood out the most in recent years.

More recently, Cruise once again put himself in the shoes of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell to Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the hit ’80s movie, one of the roles that launched him to fame. Even though more than three decades have passed since the Tony Scott-directed film hit theaters, the paraphernalia and adrenaline rush that the sequel embodies has proven to live up to the original. bringing new generations closer to the history of Maverick.

Close to turning 60, Tom is more active than ever and it is that the filming of what will be the last installment of Mission Impossible. The successful action saga has two feature films pending release, which were previously reported to be Ethan Hunt’s last. After suffering multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One due July 14, 2023while Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two will arrive on June 28, 2024.

Tom Cruise in one of the last installments of Mission Impossible

Despite being one of the great recent action stars A field in which the interpreter has not yet ventured is that of superheroes. Although earlier this year Cruise’s name was the subject of speculation as one of the possible cameos of Doc Strange 2the actor was close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the past.

Before the premiere of the first film of Hombre de Hierroand from what Robert Downey Jr. was chosen for the role of Tony Stark, the studio made Cruise an offer. However, the actor rejected it.

“Marvel Studios came to me at a certain point, and when I do something, I want to do it right. If I commit to something, it should be done in a way that I know it will be something special. And as it lined up, it just didn’t feel like it was going to work,” Cruise once explained. He added, “I need to be able to make decisions and make the movie the best it can be, it just didn’t go down that path that way.”

The actor’s response makes it clear that for be able to accept a new project he likes power take creative reinssomething that Marvel must not have given up completely.

A fan art of Tom Cruise as Iron Man

the protagonist of Thunder days has also admitted that Downey became so fused with the role of Tony Stark that it is difficult imagine another actor in the role. “I love Robert Downey Jr. I can’t imagine anyone else in that role and I think it’s perfect for him,” the actor confessed.

Nevertheless, the Top Gun actor has not ruled out putting himself in the shoes of a superhero, but it does say that the project would have to meet its standards. “What is the history? Am I interested?” Cruise asks, since it must be something that motivates him enough to be involved from start to finish in the project.

Yes Tom Cruise One day he will join the ranks of the MCU or DCEU It is not yet known, but what is clear is that he is determined to continue delighting his followers with incredible staging.

