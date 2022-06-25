The reason for the rivalry between Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Mark Wahlberg are two of the best actors of their generation and, being young, they knew how to star in a quarrel in the shooting of a film in which they paradoxically made friends. On this occasion, we share the keys to this rivalry and tell you everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

The story goes that when A rebels’ Diary (The Basketball Diaries) was still in pre-production stages, Leonardo Dicapriothe one chosen to give life to the protagonist of the film, flatly refused to allow Mark Wahlberg was selected to participate in it.

DiCaprio and Wahlberg in Diary of a Rebel, the first film they worked on together.

It was the middle of the 90’s and DiCapriowhich came from standing out in films like life of this boy Y Who does Gilbert Grape love?was still far from becoming the consecrated actor that he is today. Wahlbergin turn, came from working with Danny DeVito in a new man and he was still a few years away from knowing the success that would come to him from the hand of boogie nightsthe acclaimed film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

In short, they were two young artists with great aspirations and little experience, which could justify the bad relationship that existed between the two at the time, which would have been due above all to ego disputes.

Mark Wahlberg: This is how he remembered his bad relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

The person in charge of making this story known was the Wahlbergwho referred to it on several occasions, always approaching it as if it were something that it stayed on the past and devoid of all gravity. In a conference he gave a few years ago, for example, the actor from ted Y daddy’s war stated that neither of them, neither he nor DiCapriowas in agreement with the other participating in the project.

“(DiCaprio) did not want me to play that role and I did not think he was the one for his either, “he recalled. Wahlberg, who was responsible for making it clear that both ended up earning each other’s respect during the course of filming. Although the specific reasons why they got along badly at the time are unknown, everything seems to indicate that this rivalry did not go to great lengths and that it remained precisely in that 1995, the year in which it was released A rebels’ Diary.

Currently the actors have a good relationship.

In fact, at the presentation of the film they could already be seen together, smiling and comfortable with each other. On the other hand, a decade later they coincided in the infiltratorsone of the many masterpieces of Martin Scorseseand there are no records that there was a bad relationship between the two during these recordings.

