The price of the dollar today June 24, 2022; it is quoted at 20.03 pesos

Know the price of the dollar this Friday, June 24, 2022. Photo: Reuters

The dollar price today June 24, 2022 began trading on 20.03 pesosaccording to the exchange rate published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF).

dollar price today

the dollar went down on Friday and headed for its first weekly decline this month as traders reduced their bets on where interest rates might peak and advanced their views on when credit costs would start to decline to offset a eventual recession.

An important factor this week has been falling oil and commodity prices, which has eased inflation fears and allowed stock markets to recover. This has eroded the demand for haven assets that has been buoying the dollar against major currencies.

The dollar indexwhich compares the greenback with a basket of six leading currencies, fell 0.1% to 104.29 units.

The dollar, which has gained 9% this year, has lost some of its luster since investors began betting the Fed might slow the pace of rate tightening after another 75 basis point hike in July. Traders now expect them to peak in March at around 3.5% and then drop almost 20 basis points by July 2023.

However, for now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, emphasized the “unconditional” commitment of the central bank to control inflation. Central bank Governor Michelle Bowman also supported increases of 50 basis points for the “upcoming” meetings after July.

The euro added 0.2%, after falling 0.4% on Thursday triggered by weaker-than-expected June PMI figures and after Germany triggered the “alarm phase” with its plan to use emergency gas supplies.