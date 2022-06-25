The mystery was revealed: know who has more money between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor

The boxing universe lays its eyes for these hours on one of the most surprising information that has emerged in recent times. The possible bankruptcy of Floyd Mayweather astonished his millions of followers and generated an endless wave of rumours. In this line, it is worth comparing the fortune of the American with that of Conor McGregor.

According to several specialized portals, Floyd Mayweather He has a heritage that extends to 1,100 million dollars, while the Irishman reaped, from his performance in mixed martial arts, around 200 million of the American currency. These revelations about the former world champion were highly commented on across the platforms.

Floyd Mayweather has no losses in his career

It is important to mention that the man born in Grand Rapids, in addition to the money he obtained from very large purses in the boxing universe, was able to build businesses outside of the sport, especially on social networks. Conor McGregor, on his side, invested part of his fortune in nightclubs, although he has not yet achieved the expected success.

