The mystery was revealed: know who has more money between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor

The boxing universe lays its eyes for these hours on one of the most surprising information that has emerged in recent times. The possible bankruptcy of Floyd Mayweather astonished his millions of followers and generated an endless wave of rumours. In this line, it is worth comparing the fortune of the American with that of Conor McGregor.

According to several specialized portals, Floyd Mayweather He has a heritage that extends to 1,100 million dollars, while the Irishman reaped, from his performance in mixed martial arts, around 200 million of the American currency. These revelations about the former world champion were highly commented on across the platforms.

Floyd Mayweather has no losses in his career

It is important to mention that the man born in Grand Rapids, in addition to the money he obtained from very large purses in the boxing universe, was able to build businesses outside of the sport, especially on social networks. Conor McGregor, on his side, invested part of his fortune in nightclubs, although he has not yet achieved the expected success.

Amid rumors indicating that both Floyd Mayweather As the star of the UFC could face each other again in the near future, comparisons between these two fighters are the order of the day. There is no doubt that both generate fortunes in their different spaces and together they can break all the established records.

The first showdown between Mayweather and McGregor

On August 26, 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the American and the Irishman stepped into a ring for the first time. After announcing that this fight would take place professionally and under the rules of boxing, the American tried to show locals and strangers that there was no man who could beat him.

Floyd Mayweather had 50 professional wins.

In round 10 and thanks to a technical knockout, Floyd Mayweather He took the fight and all the glory. The years have passed and Conor McGregor intends to make this chance again. Neither of them arrives in good condition, so whoever succeeds is expected to redirect a present full of difficulties.