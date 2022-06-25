The little-known link between Selena Quintanilla and Johnny Depp

On March 31, it was 27 years since the tragic death of Selena Quintanillas. The artist who had her well-deserved tribute with an autobiography that was performed by Jennifer Lopez, is still often remembered by her fans, friends and relatives.

Over time, different videos about the experiences of Selena Quintanilla have been known. For this reason, it has been possible to see the video in which she was interviewed by the actress Verónica Castro. Within these moments there is one that few know about the singer’s life and that is when she acted alongside Johnny Depp in a film production by Francis Ford Coppola: “Don Juan DeMarco”.

Selena Quintanillas worked alongside Johnny Depp.

Selena Quintanillas not only embodied a character (called “Singer”), but was also part of the soundtrack where four songs are heard throughout the film performed by Depp

Little was known about this relationship. Selena and Johnny Depp, who was the leading actor in this Hollywood film, which tells the story of a psychiatrist (Marlon Brando) who is about to retire and begins to have psychotic episodes. Although it could well be a simple case, this young doctor manages to captivate everyone who listens to his stories and his dedication to “Love”. And unwittingly, the psychiatrist falls for his game and succumbs with his wife, Marilyn, in a sea of ​​desires.

The murder of Selena Quintanilla in the hands of Yolanda Saldívar, who was the president of her fan club, deprived the singer of seeing the premiere of the film, since the sad end occurred almost 4 months after the film was known.