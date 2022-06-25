the latest fashion that surprises the world

Espadrilles were used for hundreds of years and many farmers and field workers in Spain, Portugal – as well as fishermen in France and Italy – made espadrilles or espadrilles their usual footwear. And even in the southern cone the gauchos have used them. Already in 1850, in Buenos Aires there were many families who earned their living making espadrilles, which for years were considered the footwear of the humblest.

According to the experts at the famous Hernanz espadrille shop in Madrid (founded in 1845), this type of footwear dates back to ancient Egypt and then to ancient Rome. And the word alpargat comes from Arabic, because the Muslims of the Arab empire al-Andalus, in what is now Spain, called them that. The first espadrilles manufacturers in Spain used these prototypes 4,000 years ago. And a collection of ancient espadrilles are exhibited in the Archaeological Museum of Granada.

A curious data? Around the year 1300, the soldiers of the Crown of Aragon used them for their comfort and freshness.

The culprit was Saint Laurent

Already in the 1950s, some Hollywood celebrities wore versions of espadrilles, or shoes with esparto or jute soles, but it was the great designer Yves Saint Laurent who made them famous in international fashion in the 1970s – after an encounter with the Spaniards Lorenzo Castañer and Isabel Sauras, who knew how to interpret the designer’s ideas – when he launched espadrilles with wedges, or platforms, in his summer collections. And he “put on the map” what until then was a popular and rather humble shoe, without much importance. Other celebrities who love espadrilles? Jennifer Aniston, Elle Macpherson, Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Mendes and Pippa Middleton, Kate’s very stylish sister.

In 2022 they are madness

Little by little, espadrilles became a coveted object in fashion and with a chic and at the same time informal or relaxed image. And this brings us to 2022, and the hundreds of models of all kinds – and at all prices – that are on the market. A marvel!