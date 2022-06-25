The image of how Sylvester Stallone’s daughters look today will leave you breathless

Sylvester Stallone in the entertainment world is synonymous with action. In Hollywood his name automatically resembles Rocky Balboa’s epic fights or John Rambo’s brutal fights. Apparently the blockbuster actor is also talking about issues closer to his intimate environment: his family, and in particular his three daughters.

The renowned Italian Stallion is the father of Scarlet StalloneSistine Stallone and Sophia Stallone. Let’s start with his eldest daughter Sophia StalloneThe young woman is currently 25 years old. the eldest daughter of Sylvester Stallone She is a model and businesswoman in the world of fashion. She was awarded the title Miss Golden Globe in 2017 and appeared on the cover of the fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar. On her personal Instagram account, Sophia Stallone He has approximately 11.8K followers who he has earned by uploading images and content about his personal life. In 2010, it was his television debut on the “Late Show with David Letterman”.

Sistine Stallone is the second daughter of Sylvert Stallone. The young woman is 23 years old and follows in her father’s footsteps in Hollywood as she appears in the production of Midnight in the Switchgrass, a crime film in which she acts alongside actress Megan Fox and the iconic Bruce Willis, released last year. past. In 2019 she also appeared in the horror movie about killer sharks “47 meters away part 2”.

the youngest daughter of Sylvester Stallone it’s scarlet Stallone who is 20 years old and is a celebrity in social networks. Just like her older sister Sistine Stallonehas also been involved in the film industry.

The three young women Sistine StalloneScarlet StalloneY Sophia Stallone; They have an appearance of infarction that shows that they have inherited the beauty and attractiveness of one of the most awarded and flattered actors for his aesthetics and his power of seduction in the entertainment circuit, such as his father. Sylvester Stallone.