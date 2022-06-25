The hell that Sylvester Stallone lived with his half sister

It was one of the most resounding cases that transcended Hollywood and reached the media around the world. In the center of the scene there was no other person than Sylvester Stallone, with everything that implies and magnetizes his figure. Her accusation was very harsh: her half-sister Toni-Ann Filiti publicly assured that he had physically abused her, had harassed her psychically and the result of her was a permanent mental illness for which she needed a psychiatric medical prescription. Sylvester Stallone always denied those charges and even the mother took her side and spoke of blackmail.

Toni-Ann Filiti shared the same mother with Sylvester Stallone. This one was born during the first marriage of Jacqueline Stallone and that during the second. Toni-Ann died in August 2012, at the age of 48, from lung cancer. But before she expired, she was the protagonist of one of the most resonant legal disputes in Hollywood history. Get to know some of the most outstanding details of this story.

At the height of his career, Sylvester Stallone reached a million-dollar settlement with his half-sister not to go to trial. His mother spoke of blackmail

The hell Sylvester Stallone lived with his half-sister: Was it blackmail?

Sylvester Stallone He was going through the golden years of his acting career. Hollywood embraced Rocky Balboa, Rambo, and each of the plots that had him as the hero of American action movies. But in life, all that glitters is not gold. His half-sister Toni-Ann made an explosive accusation, calling him an abuser. The cultural industry corporation was concerned to protect the figure of the spoiled child from him but the charges were too heavy. To do? Whether true or not, the stains that would splatter Sylvester Stallone in case of starting a trial they would be impregnated for an indeterminate time.

After lengthy discussions with his legal advisers, Sylvester Stallone made up his mind. It was a very beneficial millionaire settlement for his sister so as not to go to court. The actor deposited Toni-Ann Filiti two million dollars (approximately 1.5 million euros, at current exchange rates) plus a monthly payment of 16,666.66 dollars (about 12,500 euros) for life. Also an annual amount of 50,000 dollars for psychiatric and medical expenses, according to the endorsed legal act.

But for his mother, it was all a great blackmail. “This was nothing more than extortion, a blackmail. Toni-Ann was in daily treatment with 65 pills of oxytocin (a derivative of a hormone used in psychiatric treatment) and threatened him when he became famous. A drug addict would do anything,” said Jacqueline Stallone.

“There were too many contradictory stories. It was the year 1987 when all this started, he was at the top and his lawyers told him: Give him something just to shut up,” the actor’s mother expanded.