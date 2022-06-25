The hell that Sylvester Stallone lived with his half sister

It was one of the most resounding cases that transcended Hollywood and reached the media around the world. In the center of the scene there was no other person than Sylvester Stallone, with everything that implies and magnetizes his figure. Her accusation was very harsh: her half-sister Toni-Ann Filiti publicly assured that he had physically abused her, had harassed her psychically and the result of her was a permanent mental illness for which she needed a psychiatric medical prescription. Sylvester Stallone always denied those charges and even the mother took her side and spoke of blackmail.

Toni-Ann Filiti shared the same mother with Sylvester Stallone. This one was born during the first marriage of Jacqueline Stallone and that during the second. Toni-Ann died in August 2012, at the age of 48, from lung cancer. But before she expired, she was the protagonist of one of the most resonant legal disputes in Hollywood history. Get to know some of the most outstanding details of this story.

