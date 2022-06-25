the extraterrestrial” turns 40 in 2022

A being from another planet, a curse and video games showing themselves in reality were some of the narrative plots that conquered cinema and pop culture in 1982.

The 1980s were a key decade for the movie industry with movies like “Blade Runner,” “Back to the Future” and “Top Gun” Courtesy: Universal Studios, Disney, MGM

Beginning in the 1980s, young people wore colorful dresses, the Walkman was the way to carry music in your pockets, and the film industry revolutionized the world with blockbuster movies like “Back to the Future”, “Ghostbusters” and “Indiana Jones”.

On this occasion, the central focus will be those films that are turning four decades old in 2022 and that today are considered must-see classics of cinema.

1. “ET: The Alien”

The story begins when a group of aliens arrive on Earth to carry out an expedition and when they leave, one of them fails to get on the ship. This is how the story of ET and Elliot, a 9-year-old boy who finds the alien in his garden, begins. Over time they become friends and together with Elliot’s gang they have the same goal: to return ET home.

This film directed by Steven Spielberg and which featured one of the first performances by Drew Barrymore (“Charlie’s Angels”, 2000) brought a message of love, tolerance and friendship to the entire world. It was the first time that a being from another planet was shown outside of the role of being terrifying and it began to be shown as if it were the friend that every child who felt lonely could need.

“ET: the alien” made more than one cry with his farewell and that is why it is the first on the list of films that turn 40 in 2022.

2. “Tron”

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be inside a video game? It may be that now this questioning can become a reality, but by 1982 it was something unimaginable. This is how “Tron” appears, which is also the name of a function in programming; this is a movie where Kevin Flynn in search of getting the rights to a game created by himself, ends up being captured by the system.

“Tron” was one of the pioneers in cinema in making sequences created mostly by computer, which allowed him to be nominated for Best Visual Effects by the Academy and ended up being disqualified for the same reason.

3. “Rambo”

The story begins with John Rambo, a veteran of the Vietnam War who finds himself adrift due to his inability to adjust to civilian life. In search of one of his last fellow survivors of the conflict, Rambo gets into trouble with the local police because of some prejudice the sheriff has against him.

This film was directed by Ted Kotcheff and is based on the novels by Canadian writer David Morrell. Rambo arrives as a narrative that seeks to explain in a certain way how the ravages of this war physically and psychologically affected the people who participated in it.

4. “Poltergeists”

The life of a family living in the suburbs is affected by inexplicable events that begin to occur, after the youngest daughter begins conversations with beings from beyond.

Being the first on the list to be a horror film, “Poltergeist” became over time a cult film in the genre, due to its special effects and the story behind the production.

Steven Spielberg was also involved in the making of this film as a producer and worked closely with Tobe Hooper, who also directed “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

5. “Sophie’s Choice”

Sophie Zawistowska is a Polish survivor of an Auschwitz concentration camp. Her partner is a Jew named Nathan Landau and over time they become friends with Stingo, a young American who falls in love with Sophie.

The film is set in Brooklyn after the ravages left by the end of World War II, conflicts, friendships and loves are some of the themes that this film deals with.

“Sophie’s Choice” arrives as a bridge to a story with which several people could feel identified after the events of World War II.

6. “Conan the Barbarian”

Conan is a boy who lives with his parents in a tribe until at some point, a sorcerer ends their lives. Conan grows up being raised by the members of his community and becomes the best gladiator of all time, who seeks revenge against the people who took his family from them.

This film is introductory to this genre of fantasy called “sword and sorcery.” Its outstanding soundtrack was in charge of Basil Poledouris, who was also present years later in “RoboCop” (1987).

7. “Blade Runner”

With the leading role of Harrison Ford (“Star Wars”, 1977), the “Blade Runner” movie is set in a futuristic context, which unlike “Tron”, the events in this universe have nothing to do with video games .

Rick Deckard is a blade runner, a policeman in charge of finishing off the NEXUS 6 androids that have arrived on Earth and he doesn’t fully know their intentions.

“Blade Runner” is one of the cult films for its futuristic vision in 1982 about the relationship between humans and robots for 2019. Despite not being a great box office success, it has become one of the most profitable franchises currently.

8. “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan”

This is the second installment of the original “Star Trek” saga, created by Gene Roddenberry in 1966. This time Admiral Kirk must prevent an old enemy, Khan Noonien Singh, from using the Genesis device, which generates life, as a weapon of destruction

The “Star Trek” franchise is one of the most representative in the world of science fiction. In addition to movies, video games, television series, comics and novels, they gross more than $10.6 billion.

9. “Dark Crystal”

“The breaking of a magical crystal in a different world gave rise, a thousand years ago, to the appearance of two new races: the ‘skeksis’, in the shape of a reptile and despotic character, who use the power of the Dark Crystal as a source of energy to feed on.”

“Dark Crystal” was a film that was characterized by the exclusive use of puppets and moving sets for its production. This story was also noted for being the first feature film in which no human being appeared.

Cheryl Henson, daughter of Jim Henson, director of the film, said that her father was a great lover of nature and was fascinated by the movements of animals and insects, and he wanted to represent this in his productions.

10. “The Thing”

This film tells the story of a group of American researchers who travel to Antarctica and encounter the ‘Thing’, a parasitic extraterrestrial life form that assimilates and then mimics other organisms.

It is another representative work of horror and suspense cinema from 1982, starring Kurt Russell and directed by John Carpenter, it was considered as a dark version of what “ET” could have been.