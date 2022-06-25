The day Johnny Depp saved the life of this famous singer

In the midst of the media trial that has Johnny Depp Already Amber Heard As protagonists, there are many who came out to support the American actor. One of the last to do so was Courtney Lovewho among other things confessed that depp le saved the life when he had one overdose. Next, we tell you what this singer said and we share everything there is to know about it. Do not miss the details.

Johnny Depp and the day he saved Courtney Love’s life

according to what he said Courtney Loveit was the year 1995. For the actress and singer these were not easy times, since just a year before her partner had died, Kurt Cobainthe historical leader of Nirvana.

Courtney Love confessed that she owes her life to Johnny Depp.

Like many other showbiz stars of the time, Sees it used to go to The Viper Rooma bar located in Los Angeles, California, which was partly owned by Johnny Deppalready famous by then for his work on Scissorhands Y Who does Gilbert Grape love?

According to his most recent confessions, Sees it had one overdose outside the enclosure and the own Depp was who saved his life while doing CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). In the video that transcended, you can see how Courtney makes it clear that with this he does not want to interfere in the trial that has Johnny Already Amber Heard as protagonists. Apparently, her wish is simply for it to be known that the actor saved her life.

Courtney Love: her thanks to Johnny Depp and empathy with Amber Heard

About what the actor means Pirates of the Caribbean in their life, Courtney Love She also expressed that she is extremely grateful to him because of how he behaved, not in relation to her, but rather with her daughter, Frances Bean.

Related news

The actress famous for her participation in Larry Flint: the name of the scandal Y Man on the Moon stated that when she had problems with drugs and social workers were part of her life and that of her daughter, Depp sent a warm letter to French.

In addition, he had other gestures towards the daughter of Sees it Y Kurt Cobainlike sending her a limousine for her and her friends to go to the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean.

On the other hand, and being faithful to her singular and controversial personality, the 57-year-old artist expressed that can empathize with Amber Heard, since she knows what it is to be the most hated woman in the United States. Even so, she ended her speech by saying that she hopes that “justice will be done whatever it is.”

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!