8 Adam Sandler movies that you can watch on Netflix to have a great time.

Adam Richard Sandler is one of the most popular American actors in the film industry. After being part of the American program “Saturday Night Live”, he has so far starred in 73 hilarious movies in Hollywood. For this same reason, today we recommend The 8 best Adam Sandler movies on Netflix.

During his career, in 1999, Adam Sandler founded the production company of films and television programs Happy Madison. Thanks to this, the actor has been involved as an executive producer in some of his filming. And although most of them serve to pass the time, there are some titles that stand out above others.

Top of the best Adam Sandler movies on Netflix

Comedy is the main genre of this actor. For this reason, we will show you the best Adam Sandler movies that you can watch on Netflix. Take a seat, get comfortable and get ready to enjoy the funniest stories of this genius.

A fake wife

A romantic comedy that will certainly make you laugh. It recounts how a surgeon (Adam Sandler) hires his assistant, a single mother (Jennifer Aniston), to pretend to be his wife on a family vacation. He seeks to prove to her conquest Palmer (Broklyn Decker) that her love for her is real, so he will presumably divorce her supposed wife. Without a doubt, one of the best romantic comedies you can see on Netflix.

Year 2011.

Approximate duration: 117 minutes.

They are like children

If you want to have a good time and laugh for hours, “Son Como Niños” is one of your best options. It tells the story of a group of friends who they have known each other since high school and reunite after 30 years to say goodbye to the loss of his old basketball coach. It is there, with his wives and children, when they feel the joy of their childhood again. One of the many comedy and laugh movies on Netflix that can make you laugh out loud.

Year 2010.

Approximate duration: 102 minutes.

Like it was the first time

Romantic comedies are the best thing Adam Sandler stars in. In this opportunity, he plays a marine biologist who doesn’t want any kind of formal commitment to girls, until he meets Lucy (Drew Barrymore), the woman from his dream. But, there is a small problem, the young woman wakes up every morning without remembering anything about the previous day. Without a doubt, one of the best movies to watch as a couple to strengthen the relationship.

Year: 2004.

Approximate duration: 99 minutes.

The son of the devil

Adam Sandler becomes the youngest son of Satanbut his task is to go find his older brothers on earth, while they fight for their father’s throne in hell.

Year 2000.

Duration: 90 minutes.

Mystery on board

Netflix always puts the best Sandler movies in its recommendations. Mystery on Board tells the story of a New York City police officer and his wife as they vacation in Europe to rekindle the spark in their marriage. The chance encounter leads them into a trap to kill an elderly billionaire.

Year: 2019

Approximate duration: 97 minutes

The Heritage of Mr. Deeds

Adam Sandler becomes a humble small-town boy who inherits a media empire and teaches people of high society the true meaning of life.

Year 2002.

Approximate duration: 96 minutes.

the worst week

The Worst Week shows you how two parents with hugely different personalities get together for their children’s wedding. Both are forced to live the longest and most distressing week of their lives until the big day.

Years: 2018.

Duration: 116 minutes.

pixels

The planet earth suffers an alien invasion in the form of the famous Atari game “Pixels”. The best gamer in the world is Adam Sandler, who you will play against the aliens to win the game and save your planet.

Year: 2015.

Duration: 105 minutes.

