The 5 movies that El Debate recommends to watch at home this weekend

the ultimate trick (Movistar)

One of the best films by Christopher Nolan and in the history of cinema is The Ultimate Trick or as it is originally called The prestige. London, the end of the 19th century, the charismatic Robert Anger (Hugh Jackman) and the creative Alfred Boarden (Christian Bale) are two magicians who work in one of the most famous magic shows in the world. Both are separated due to an accident during one of their performances and although both appreciate the other’s art, they will be involved in a tough competition to achieve the title of the greatest magician of all time… that is to say: prestige. It’s a magic movie made by a movie wizard led by Christian Bale, Hugh Jackman, Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson and Rebecca Hall. Although you may think that this is science fiction, it is actually a film very close to reality, exploring concepts of the human being such as ambition and what one would be willing to do to be the best. Christopher Nolan directs this cinematographic wonder like a magic trick, playing off the clue and causing the viewer to make conjectures to try to understand it. If you like mystery movies with big plot twists, The Ultimate Trick it will fascinate you