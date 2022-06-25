The 15 best suspense and mystery series on HBO Max

We have already reviewed the best suspense and intrigue series on Netflix, as well as the best mystery and suspense series on Amazon Prime Video, so it is time to focus on what is possibly the most prestigious catalog of the genre: that of HBO Max.

In the list we can find two of the possible members of the Top 5 best series of all time, ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘The Wire’. The story of Tony Soprano, an Italian-American head of a family (in all its variants) in New Jersey, was a before and after on television. Starring James Gandolfini and reusing several actors from Martin Scorsese’s mobster movies (with ‘One of Us’ as the main reference), ‘The Sopranos’ (The best written series in history?) was a pioneer in transferring a cinematographic rhythm and staging to the world of the small screen, serving as a reference and being essential for everything that came after.

Without it it would not exist, for example, ‘TheWire‘. The success of ‘The Sopranos’ allowed HBO to take a risk with a police series when everyone else was making police series. But this one was different: it was driven by the mind and vision of David Simon. The journalist from the ‘Baltimore Sun’ revolutionized the genre with an unusual and unprecedented realism.

As Javier P. Martín points out in his text about the 20th anniversary of ‘The Wire’, the series that changed television, “Simon introduces you to the real world of Baltimore, a city with entire areas ruled by drug lords where law enforcement is overwhelmed by workload or disenchanted because they feel useless (if not both). “You can’t call this a war,” says one of the characters. “Because wars have an end”. About twenty characters are presented who speak like real people, that is, without explaining anything to the viewer. Legal technicalities follow one another, police processes that have already begun are commented on in passing, and characters who are not on the scene are insulted. You walk into ‘The Wire’ blind and no one takes you by the hand. It can be frustrating for even the most attentive and patient viewer.”

These two television totems, along with the prison drama ‘Oz‘, laid the groundwork for HBO Max is today a benchmark and a “seal of quality” to add when you recommend a series. The tradition has continued all these years with successful series (of the public and critics) such as ‘True Detective‘, another twist to the police, the wonderful (and terrible) drama of ‘Chernobyl‘, one of the best series based on scandals and true stories, and the adaptation of the true crime ‘The Staircase’, based on the real case of the investigation into the alleged murder of his wife Michael Peterson. The “case of the ladder” is one of the most recent series based on real events and, taking advantage of it, the first on our list.