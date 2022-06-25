The 15 best suspense and mystery series on HBO Max
We have already reviewed the best suspense and intrigue series on Netflix, as well as the best mystery and suspense series on Amazon Prime Video, so it is time to focus on what is possibly the most prestigious catalog of the genre: that of HBO Max.
In the list we can find two of the possible members of the Top 5 best series of all time, ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘The Wire’. The story of Tony Soprano, an Italian-American head of a family (in all its variants) in New Jersey, was a before and after on television. Starring James Gandolfini and reusing several actors from Martin Scorsese’s mobster movies (with ‘One of Us’ as the main reference), ‘The Sopranos’ (The best written series in history?) was a pioneer in transferring a cinematographic rhythm and staging to the world of the small screen, serving as a reference and being essential for everything that came after.
Without it it would not exist, for example, ‘TheWire‘. The success of ‘The Sopranos’ allowed HBO to take a risk with a police series when everyone else was making police series. But this one was different: it was driven by the mind and vision of David Simon. The journalist from the ‘Baltimore Sun’ revolutionized the genre with an unusual and unprecedented realism.
As Javier P. Martín points out in his text about the 20th anniversary of ‘The Wire’, the series that changed television, “Simon introduces you to the real world of Baltimore, a city with entire areas ruled by drug lords where law enforcement is overwhelmed by workload or disenchanted because they feel useless (if not both). “You can’t call this a war,” says one of the characters. “Because wars have an end”. About twenty characters are presented who speak like real people, that is, without explaining anything to the viewer. Legal technicalities follow one another, police processes that have already begun are commented on in passing, and characters who are not on the scene are insulted. You walk into ‘The Wire’ blind and no one takes you by the hand. It can be frustrating for even the most attentive and patient viewer.”
These two television totems, along with the prison drama ‘Oz‘, laid the groundwork for HBO Max is today a benchmark and a “seal of quality” to add when you recommend a series. The tradition has continued all these years with successful series (of the public and critics) such as ‘True Detective‘, another twist to the police, the wonderful (and terrible) drama of ‘Chernobyl‘, one of the best series based on scandals and true stories, and the adaptation of the true crime ‘The Staircase’, based on the real case of the investigation into the alleged murder of his wife Michael Peterson. The “case of the ladder” is one of the most recent series based on real events and, taking advantage of it, the first on our list.
‘The Staircase’ is based on a true story that tells us about the life of Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), his extended North Carolina family and the suspicious death of his wifeKathleen Peterson (Toni Collette), who died in an unfortunate fall down a staircase. The series traces the investigations into her death, which led to the arrest of Michael, accused of murder.
But the plot goes much further, since It is an alternative look at the mystery of Michael Peterson through the eyes of those closest to him.
Cassandra Bowden, a flight attendant, wakes up in her Dubai hotel room next to the dead body of a stranger. He doesn’t remember anything from the night before, or how he ended up in that situation…
Comedy and intrigue go hand in hand in this series created to showcase Kaley Cuoco, the former member of ‘The Big Bang Theory’. And she go if she shows off.
Álex de la Iglesia transports all his terror and fantasy to a small Spanish town, which becomes the epicenter of a power struggle between the forces of good and evil dating back more than 2,000 years. Specifically, since the time of Jesus Christ…
In the top of the best HBO Max horror series.
‘Killing Eve’ tells the story of Eve Polastri (sandra oh), an MI6 agent who develops a strange and intimate connection with a deadly Russian assassin named Villanelle (jodie eat) while chasing her.
A bit like ‘I know what you did last summer’, an anonymous stranger knows the secrets of a group of friends, and she lets him know after the death of Alison, the most popular of them…
Park Chan-wook TV debut and based on the play by John Le Carré, ‘The Girl with the Drum’ brings together a Cast (Florence Pugh, Alexander Skarsgård, Michael Shannon) to show the fight against terrorism in the 1970s after the Munich attack.
The 1996 Coen Brothers movie inspired Noah Hawley to create this series of independent and self-contained seasons (at the moment there are four) based on the original universe of very particular black humor and polar cold.
Detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) investigates the brutal murder of Frankie Peterson.an 11-year-old boy, and little by little he is discovering that everything he thought he knew until now collapses before weirder evidence. To try to understand what is happening, he turns to Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), an unorthodox investigator.
One of the pioneers in establishing HBO as an oasis of television quality in the late 90s. Prison drama about the Oswald Penitentiary, better known as Oz, and his experimental unit “Emerald City” that aims to rehabilitate prisoners with somewhat unsatisfactory results. Especially for prisoners.
A dark and mysterious story about three mothers (Madeline- Reese witherspoonLight blue – Nicole Kidman and Jane- Shailene Woodley) from Northern California whose seemingly perfect lives are turned upside down by a murder during an elementary school fundraiser.
disturbing and devastatingthe HBO miniseries picks up the ‘Chernobyl’ disaster in a way never before seen in television fiction, showing the terrible management of the accident and its consequences.
Despite the fact that today it is considered one of the best television series in history and that, in its day, it was constantly praised by critics, ‘The Wire’ never won an Emmy award (it was nominated for two Emmys for best screenplay) and its audience data, far from being good, gradually declined as the series progressed. HBO fully trusted David Simon’s series and let him narrate his story during its five seasons.
Possibly number 1 of the best television series in history. Surely there were few things you didn’t know about ‘The Sopranos’ (until you read the link), but even if you’ve memorized every episode of the series created by David Chase and starring James GandolfiniIt’s never a bad time to see her again. Whole. From the beginning to that misunderstood end.
