The 10 Movies Chris Pratt Wants His 9-Year-Old To See (Now)

Chris Pratt, in addition to being a Hollywood star, is one of the celebrities of more conservative and traditional cut.

With simple tastes and family roots, the actor plans celebrate his son Jack’s ninth birthday in a very special way. And when we say special, we mean it in the broadest and most generous sense of the word.

Jack, the son that Chris Pratt has in common with his ex-wife, also actress Anna Farisis going to be 9 years old and his father understands that it is time for him to learn what life is and what it is to be a man who wants to make America great again.

To achieve this, Chris Pratt has prepared a 10 day getaway with Jack where father and son will fish, camp and watch movies. And here she comes when she is killed, in the movies that she has confessed she is going to take this rite of passage into adulthood.

He has done it in the famous podcast smartless, Hosted by three other big name actors like Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. There will be 10 films that will be taken to the camp and more than one title is surprising. Rambo, Dumb and Dumber, White Fang, Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, Rudy: Dare to Glory, Operation: Toy Soldiers, Red Dawn, Bloody Touch, Tiger and Dragon, and Knights of the Square Table.

Without questioning the quality of Chris Pratt’s cinephile selection, maybe there are some rather strong titles for a 9 year old. However, it will be necessary to judge how the passage to adulthood has gone, once they return from their jacket adventure. If it worked for Chris Pratt with his father…

