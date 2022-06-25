Undoubtedly Minecraft is one of the most important video games in history, key to understanding the rise of streaming and the use of creativity as the main leisure tool.

Mojang made history with its sandbox, which you can play at PC, mobile or any console on the market (from 2011 to the present day). And, of course, we remind you that the original version of 2009 is 100% free from the browser.

Many are those who have seen everything in Minecraft. The possibility of creating worlds from scratch turns the Mojang title into a pedagogical tool and with which you can even earn a living.

Indeed, we have already seen that being a gardener or architect in Minecraft is a profession. That’s why it doesn’t seem unreasonable the idea of ​​”traveling with minecraft”even if it sounds incredible.

In Minecraft there are a series of fascinating places that you will want to visit, either for its faithful recreation of a real city or monument, or for the continuous nods to other sagas of games or movies.

If you are an adventurer and do not want to miss any detail, we leave you with The 10 most amazing places you can visit in Minecraft…just a click (or button) away.

Denmark

Did you know that you can travel to Denmark from home? It is possible thanks to Minecraft, well the Danish government created a faithful recreation of the country in the Mojang game. For this they used real maps and were based on numerous scale photographs. It was a huge and pleasant surprise.

Many Danish players helped the Government to complete the roofs of the buildings and other details. Unfortunately, a group of American players invaded Denmark in Minecraft…although it could be easily reversed by changing the day on the server.

Acropolis of Athens

One of the most important socio-cultural centers in history returns in Minecraft. The Acropolis of Athens was under reconstruction for over 50 years in real life, but in Mojang’s game it only took three years to do. Of course, it includes the famous Parthenon.

Although the Acropolis is in the heart of the city of Athens, in Minecraft we will have to through the Elysian wheat fields to get there. The current version of Minecraft takes the current state of the Acropolis as a reference, although there are mods that place it in its original time.

Notre Dame Cathedral and Cologne Cathedral

Art lovers also have their place in Minecraft. If there is an architectural construction that amazes anyone, those are the cathedrals. The first example is Notre Dame Cathedral (Paris)which, although it suffered a fire, can be visited in its entirety on a Minecraft server.

It is also interesting to note Cologne Cathedral (Germany), which in real life took more than 600 years to complete its construction. Its recreation in Minecraft is a real show and is full of small details. For when a recreation of the Sagrada Familia?

Babylon

If there is a mythical place that awakens passions in any lover of art or ancient civilizations, that is the city of babylon. Unfortunately we will never know the full magnitude of this, but in Minecraft it is possible to visit a great recreation at all levels.

The recreation of Babylon in Minecraft not only includes the Hanging Gardens, but also the legendary Tower of Babel. This construction has a height limitation of 256 blocks, but contemplating it is a unique experience (just like entering through the Ishtar Gate).

Minas Tirith (The Lord of the Rings)

The Lord of the Rings is one of the great sagas of literature and cinema worldwide. If we had to choose an iconic setting from the universe created by JR Tolkien, without a doubt Minas Tirith would be the most recognizable. Obviously, we are talking about a fictional place in Minecraft.

Minas Tirith is the capital of Gondor in Middle-earth, Y its seven levels bordering on a huge mountain They will fill your eyes from the first second. Fans of The Lord of the Rings have recreated this legendary city to perfection in the Mojang title.

Hogwarts (Harry Potter)

The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry par excellence of Harry Potter sports a spectacular version in Minecraft. This recreation is the work of Floo Network, and has all the details that fans of the saga will fall in love with: the Whomping Willow, the Quidditch pitch, the Shrieking Shack…

The best thing about this recreation of Hogwarts is that it goes beyond the Harry Potter universe, as its creators included parts of the City of London that appear in movies and books. If you are a staunch fan of the saga created by JK Rowling, we definitely recommend this server.

Music festivals

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a harsh confinement, which deprived us of visiting football matches, going to the movies, traveling to our hometowns… and going to concerts, of course. Games like Fortnite started hosting festivals and in-game concerts, and Minecraft was not going to be less.

This is not a specific choice, and it is true that with the return to normality they have become less common in Minecraft. Nevertheless, many groups organize special events in Minecraft, bringing together millions of users who have a great time from their homes.

The earth

Can you imagine recreating the entire planet on a Minecraft server? We cannot think of a more ambitious idea than that, although it is true that it seems more utopian than real. Against all odds, more than 100,000 players want to participate in Built the Worlda very very special project.

Built the World wants recreate planet Earth at 1:1 scale in Minecraft. To date there are other smaller recreations (one at 1:1500 scale), representing each place on the planet in different Minecraft biomes. Will they be able to complete this titanic task?

Los Angeles (Los Angelcraft)

Los Angeles is one of the most fascinating cities in California (United States), the cradle of the Hollywood factory and a regular setting for lots of movies and video games. Did you know that there is a recreation of Los Angeles in Minecraft? However, it is not 100% accurate.

Nor does he pretend to, to tell the truth. The Angelcraft is a partial recreation of the mythical Californian city, with large skyscrapers and small suburbs in equal parts. It is even possible to see mythical scenes from GTA San Andreas or GTA V, a luxury for lovers of the saga.

Westeros (Game of Thrones)

There is no doubt that Game of Thrones is one of the most important series in history. Although its final season was quite controversial, fans of the series are crazy taking the world created by George RR Martin to other places. And of course Minecraft is one of them.

From WesterosCraft comes this great recreation of Westeros, one of the four continents of Game of Thrones. with a size of 22,000 x 59,000 blocks and tons of recreated scenarios (the Wall, Red Keep and more), this wonder is one of the masterpieces when it comes to Minecraft.

These are the 10 most amazing places you can visit in minecraft. Not only are they faithful recreations of the original monuments or cities, but they can also be used to teach the youngest.

Have you visited any of These 10 places in Minecraft? Do you think we have left any in the pipeline? The best thing is that Minecraft is more alive than ever, and we can’t even imagine how many fascinating places will come in the future.