Sunday 26 June, saint of the day, birthdays, horoscope

June 26 is the 177th day of the Gregorian calendar, the 178th in leap years.

The Church remembers St. Josemaria Escrivá de Balaguerpriest, founder of Opus Dei; Saints John and Paulmartyrs.

On 26 June the UN International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking; there United Nations International Day in Support of Torture Victims.

Birthdays and anniversaries

They were born on June 26: Palo Maldini, Max Biaggi, Gaetano Curreri, Ariana Grande.

Here are some of the main events that took place on June 26: 1843 – Hong Kong is declared an English colony; [1945– TheUnUnited Nations Organization; 1948 – The Allies they create an airlift to refuel West Berlin responding to the isolation initiated by the Soviets; 1960 – Madagascar declares independence from France; 1997 – The novel is published Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The simple recipe: peach parfait and macaroons

For 4 people. Ingredients: 2 eggs, 50 g of fresh cream, 50 g of amaretti, 50 g of sugar, 200 g of chopped peaches. Preparation: Chop the macaroons, chop the peach and blend the two ingredients. Whip the egg yolks with 25 g of sugar. Whip the cream and add it to the egg yolks. Whip the egg whites with the remaining sugar and add it to the processed yolks. Add previously blended peaches and amaretti. Fill some molds, cover them with plastic wrap and put them in the freezer for about 5 hours. Remove the parfaits from the molds and keep them in the fridge for about 15 minutes. Decorate them to taste and serve.

The horoscope of June 26

Here is how the 12 zodiac signs will spend the day of June 26 according to the forecasts of Oroscopi.info. And what the day will be like with the horoscope of the day after tomorrow.

Aries

Exaggeration is part of your character, even when it comes to plans and ambitions. Do you always expect too much of yourselves, taking life as a constant challenge, and with the Moon, Mercury and Venus in a favorable aspect? today – do not stop at acting, point your finger also at being, with a particularly attentive look at the image. Nice news.

Bull

Apart from the Sun and Mars, the other fast planets pass through your second Field, that of certainties, of certainties. A really interesting sky to put firm points, to have those certainties you need at this precise moment in every area of ​​your existence: from professional to sentimental matters. Buraco. Cinema. Music. Art.

Twins

God sees and God provides, says an old proverb and even if God was slightly distracted for a moment, friends and relatives, personified by Venus and the Moon, both good friends of your sign, will surely help you. Feeling supported should make you happy, especially if you enjoy it this weekend in good company.

Cancer

A quiet Sunday doesn’t necessarily mean boredom, sluggish. To make him suppose the Moon in the twelfth house, the one where nothing happens. Take the opportunity to relax, recharge your batteries and mentally plan the plans for the upcoming week. A good quality of free time is always the basis of a satisfying life! Readings. Exchange of ideas with friends.

Lion

Take advantage of the assistance that destiny offers you to travel, to reach your favorite holiday resort, but also to formalize a relationship or reach an important agreement with someone. The planets in Gemini stimulate both your curiosity and the desire to broaden your horizons. Life as a happy couple, one step away from heaven, with Venus and Mars as friends.

Virgin

The planets in Gemini, including Mercury, animate your Heaven. It’s time to break ranks, make changes, make important decisions. You do not have to be afraid, the support of Jupiter in the eighth field is certainly a point of support, but also a guarantee of choices, well-chosen decisions. A worldly event that you certainly cannot miss.

Weight scale

You have excellent opportunities to get what you want, as long as you don’t demand too much; Mars reminds you of this, opposite to your sign. Remember that ‘those who want nothing too tightly’, never be greedy, therefore. Look far, it’s time to make concrete plans for the future, to plan calmly on a broad scale. Strong emotions in the field of love.

Scorpio

Scorpio to the rescue! Indeed, the boarding with the fast planets located mainly in the sixth and eighth fields. You feel full of enthusiasm, you feel you can dare the inosable. But be careful, not all donuts succeed with the hole: Saturn and Uranus will bring you back with your feet on the ground. Peaceful transformation of certain relationships with others. Serenity in the field of love.

Sagittarius

a Luna from the opposite sign reminds you that you cannot always do what you want, there are also the rights of others. Someone who needs you, the mother who demands you for lunch or simply the partner who wants to spend the day with you. And he has good reason, since he is very much in love with you (according to Venus in the seventh field).

Capricorn

Super Sunday, and whether you live it alone or in company, the difference is minimal. Above you, however, the stars do not get in your way. You certainly have some to do even today but it does not bother you, the fruit and vegetable stalls, the market under the house, some jobs left behind and recovered with a more than acceptable timing, indeed … almost commendable.

Acquarium

Enthusiasm will skyrocket. Optimism will become effervescent, communication and generosity will reach unprecedented heights. In short, it’s your time! The sphere of leisure pampered by the planets in Gemini will offer you fun, entertainment and pleasures. With the welcome option of being able to encourage the emergence of a hidden talent. Sparkling love life.

Fish

It will be that the Moon transits in the fourth Field with Venus and Mercury, reiterating that between you and your family the differences increase day by day. Different and incompatible dreams, goals and lifestyles, yet there is still something that unites you, and does not need words. As a couple it is a problem to communicate, to find a point of contact. You take the initiative.