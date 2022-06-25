Successful National Congress of Medical Sciences

Dr. Gilberto de los Santos Cruz

On June 16, 17 and 18, the NATIONAL CONGRESS OF MEDICAL SCIENCES was held, organized by the Student Committee and the Pablo Guardado Chávez University in the convention room of a hotel on the west side of this capital city, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, whose first The objective was to be the meeting point between medical professionals and doctors in training to show them the scope of medicine, its advances and encourage them to update and research, as well as educate and contribute to the dissemination of information related to the medical field, generating exchange of experiences among the medical lineage. Among the exhibitors we find specialist doctors who identify with development and innovation in the field of medicine who share its values ​​and want to get involved in this exciting project of medical updating. It is important to note that both the University and the speakers participated altruistically, the collaborators as well as all the participants in the event, including the Speakers, are not paid. All proceeds from the proceeds go to fund the event and a portion goes to support the medical sciences student committee in their studies.

Among the speakers, Dr. Ivette Calderón, rheumatologist, graduated from the Civil Hospital of Guadalajara, Jalisco, deputy medical director of the ISSSTE clinic 3 and creator of the ENARM 2020 course, stood out on June 16. Juvenile rheumatoid arthritisDr. Sebastián Manuel Arteaga, expert in developmental biology, head of the Department of Anatomy of the Faculty of Medicine of the UNAM and Executive President of the Pan-American Association of Anatomy Mexico, with the theme Most common congenital heart diseaseDr. Juan Carlos Pérez Alva, specialist in internal medicine and specialties in clinical cardiology and interventional cardiology, Dr. Fernando Guillén Ortega addressed the subject Respiratory sequelae in post covid patientsDr. Érika Rodríguez Pérez addressed the issue GlaucomaDr. Rawdy Royals Rois Approach to the patient with CVDand also the presentation Electrocardiogram this is the young doctor who revolutionized social networks, this influencer born in Valledupar, the land of vallenato, decided 4 years ago to venture into social networks to broadcast one-minute explanatory videos in which he informs, guides and offers tips for take care of the health of the family and the ways to act in an emergency. Anke Paula Intrid Klenert Altamirano the theme Epilepsy vs SeizuresDr. Samuel Gomez Carmona Mucopolysaccharidoses types and enzyme replacement therapiesDr. José María Zambrano Estrada the presentation news in the Sx of preeclampsia and EclampsiaDr. Gabriela Zúñiga Martínez presentation the first contact in care. On June 17, the outstanding Dr. Rosalba Martínez Tapia from the UPGCH began the presentation The elderly as a model for the young populationDr. Rafael Gómez MSF presentation / An inside viewDr. Raúl Emanuel Narcía Guízar the presentation Red eye for the general practitionerDr. Marcela Granados González presentation immobility syndrome predisposing factors and therapeutic approach in the elderlyDr. José Amado Maximino Espinosa medical technology lecturethe Psychologist Diana Laura Najar Simón presentation Recruitment at MSFDr. Blanca Domínguez de Paz Endocrinopathies of pregnancy presentationDr. Sergio Ley Sibaja the presentation Diabetic ketoacidosis in the emergency roomDr. Aleyna Fabiola González Ruiz the topic Diabetic foot at risk self-care deficit and its complications.

On June 18, Dr. Jaime José Gutiérrez Gómez and Dr. José Ricardo Tovilla Victoria participated in the Paper Importance of Medical AssociationEng. Norberto Velázquez Niño the presentation Robotic applications in rehabilitation of people with spinal cord injuryDr. Juan Carlos Pérez Alva Acute myocardial infarction presentationDr. Arístides de Jesús Luna González from the academic faculty of the UPGCH, author of books such as Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation in children, presented the presentation advanced life support updatesDr. Izved Zuyino Mondragón Salinas the Rational use of antibiotics in first contactDr. Caren Jocelyn Aquino Corticoderma presentationDr. Eder Rodrigo Sporotrichosis presentationone of the main speakers of this Congress that motivated the attendees was Dr. Roberto Arenas Guzmán with the presentation Cutaneous manifestations of Coviddoctor specialized in dermatology, and author of multiple books in this discipline, founder and former president of the Mexican Society of Mycology.

And finally Dr. Josefina Carbajosa with the Herpes Zoster presentation. The opening and closing act was in charge of the Rector of the Pablo Guardado Chávez University, Dr. Enoc García Fernández.