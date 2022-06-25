Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker would be coming to Fortnite soon

This week the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi ended, the most recent Star Wars series that we saw through Disney + and told us a story between Episodes III and IV. Looks like we’ll soon see Luke Skywalker in Fortniteas some game leakers discovered files that point to its arrival.

This week Star Wars lightsabers returned to the Fortnite battle royale, which is in Season 3 of its Chapter 3. However, leakers FNBRintel and Zatheo discovered Luke’s lightsaber among the game files, but not as a weapon, but as an item for an NPC (NPC), which would indicate that the Jedi would be coming to the game soon.

This week lightsabers returned to the game, so we can find those of Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren, Mace Windu and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Although Luke’s saber is already in the game, the Jedi has yet to make an appearance, which could change soon.

The fact that Luke’s lightsaber has appeared as an item for NPCs makes leakers believe that the Jedi is coming to Fortnite, but there is also the possibility that Epic Games is giving the weapon to another NPC. Either way, confirmation of the new Star Wars skin would be coming very soon.

Although most of the new Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass consists of new skins and items made by Epic Games, the last page of the pass is dedicated to Star Wars and the tier 100 reward is the Darth Vader skin. In the event that Luke makes it into the game, we could soon be playing father and son in Fortnite.