sport and entertainment charge against the ruling on abortion

The women of the United States are less free today than they were yesterday, after the Supreme Court ruling of the country that revoked this Friday the ruling ‘Roe versus Wade’ that recognized the right to abortion at the federal level in 1973. A judicial decision that has already allowed several states to make the voluntary interruption of pregnancy illegal.

The ruling of the High Court has provoked a wave of public outragewith mass demonstrations in the streets of much of the country, but also a response not only politicalotherwise from the world of sport, culture and entertainment.

So the singer Taylor Swift confessed”absolutely terrified that we are here.” “After so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights over their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that,” she lamented on Twitter, where she shared the letter from Michelle Obama about the court decision.

In it, the former first lady claims to be “heartbroken” at the loss of the “fundamental right to make informed decisions” about her own body. “This horrible decision will have devastating consequences.“, he warns.

For his part, the reality star kim kardashianone of the most influential people in the world on social media, spoke bluntly on Instagram about the Supreme Court’s decision: “In America, guns have more rights than women”sentenced.

From Hollywood, actresses like Ariana DeBose and Eva LongoriaAmerica Ferrera, Alyssa Milano, Patricia Arquette, Viola Davis, Halle Berry or the humorist Amy Schumer have expressed their outrage.

Thus, Longoria echoed the criticism of former President Barack Obama to denounce on Instagram that the ruling is a “ultimate attack on women’s freedom“, while Ferrera distributed in his networks information on the options of access to abortion for women who live in states where the right has been suspended.

DeBose was more emphatic in stating that the US “is in the fight of its life.” “No one is going to tell me what I can and cannot do with my body.“said the artist. Milano, one of the most prominent voices of the #MeToo movement, Alyssa Milano, warned that the decision will have “deadly consequences” and “will disproportionately harm women of color who already suffer discrimination and high rates of maternal mortality”.

Arquette, for his part, recalled that the previous day the same judges protected the right to bear arms down the street: “This Supreme Court is a disaster,” he asserted. Davis, in turn, invited to “use the voice, more than ever”, while Schumer called on women to take to the streets, while Berry demanded that “this war against women be stopped” and asked that the wave of outrage not be reduced to a handful of publications, urging action.

The sport, outraged

Also athletes like the former tennis player billie jean kingthe soccer player megan rapinoethe Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron Jamesbasketball leagues and several soccer clubs have lamented the court decision.

King warned that the Supreme Court’s ruling “will not end abortion,” but rather “healthy and legal access to this vital medical intervention.” In this same sense, he warned Rapinoe at a press conference in which he stressed the “cruelty” of this decision and warned that will especially impact less privileged women.

“It will disproportionately affect poor women, African-American women, immigrant women, women in violent relationships, women who have been raped, women and girls who have been raped by members of their own families, or who may have simply not taken the best decisions,” he stressed.

From basketball, the NBA and the WNBA published a joint statement defending that “women should be able to make their own decisions about their health and their future” and stars like LeBron James and Sue Bird expressed their rejection of the court ruling. James shared the former president’s message Barack Obama calling the failure “devastating”, while Bird claimed to be “broken”.

international political reaction

The decision has caused a intense political backlashwith the condemnation of the current American president, Joe Bidenthe vice president Kamala Harris and the Obamasas well as international leaders such as Justin Trudeau, Emmanuel Macron, António Costa or Pedro Sánchez.

From Spain, also the Minister of Equality, Irene Monteroand the second vice president, Yolanda Diazhave lamented the judicial decision and vindicated the fight for women’s rights.

The United Nations has also spoken about it and, this Friday, UN Women reiterated that reproductive rights are an integral part of women’s rights and human rights, recalling that this is a fact supported by international agreements and reflected in laws in different parts of the world.

Companies also speak out

Following the decision of the US High Court, the legislation on abortion falls to the states and several have already outlawed this right. In this context, several companies have stepped forward and offered to reimburse their workers for the cost of traveling to another state to access a legal abortion.

Among them stand out JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank on Wall Street; the entertainment giant waltdisney or the technological ones Netflix and Metaowner of Facebook.

Among the firms that have offered coverage for these trips or have criticized the repeal of federal abortion protection are companies such as Manzana, amazonParamont, starbucksLevi’s, Yelp, Buzzfeed, Condé Nast, UberLyft, Mastercard or Match Group.