Spectacular Draga Méndez, this was her transformation for the Pride

MEXICO CITY.- Lucía Méndez needed five hours to become a Drag Queen, the 67-year-old actress pleased the LGBT+ community with this transformation.

Through his social networks, Méndez showed a video in which part of the arduous process is observed.

With a red wig and striking makeup, Lucia appeared in a series of photographs with which she thanked for having been invited to the march this Saturday, however, for work reasons, the singer will also not be able to attend.

Lucía said she was very happy to have had this experience, and reiterated her support for the community and diversity.

The term Drag Queen describes a person who characterizes and acts like a character with exaggerated features, with a primarily histrionic intent that mocks traditional notions of gender identity and gender roles.

Characterized as a Drag Queen, the actress sent a message of unconditional support and empathy for the community:

«My loves, this is a message of great respect, admiration and affection for all my beloved LGBTIQ+ community. Do not always forget to continue fighting for your rights, ideals and dreams. They have always had and will continue to have my unconditional support, I love them with all my heart.