Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the internet’s new rising star

In addition to the impressive physical resemblance that she has with her parents, the young Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has shown that she also inherited the artistic gifts of her parentsalthough it is not acting that the 16-year-old has chosen. Thanks to social networks and internet platforms, Shiloh has been able to demonstrate her talent for modern dance.a discipline that really makes her happy.



Angelina Jolie with her daughter Shiloh

Although the young woman has been practicing for some time, the truth is that for a few weeks she has begun to participate in the videos of the choreographer Hamilton Evanswho has an academy in the Millennium Dance Complex, The Angels. In the videos shared by the dance instructor on her YouTube channel, you can see the young woman dancing choreographies together with her classmates and some ‘solos’ assigned by her choreographer.

Wearing a completely black outfit, Vans brand sneakers, a Vintage t-shirt oversize from ‘The Beatles’ and his signature hair pulled back, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt appeared in one of the clips of a video that soon went viral. In the video, the students, including Shiloh, presented a choreography to the rhythm of the song ‘Vegas’, soundtrack of the movie ‘Elvis’, performed by rapper Doja Cat. The group of three dancers, led by Shiloh, was the second to present their choreography in the video, capturing the attention of Internet users for the skill and talent of Brad and Angelina’s daughter.

At the moment, the video has almost 2.2 million views on YouTube and more than 325 commentsamong which the following stand out: “I can remember when she was born, beautiful to see her grow in her talent because she got a lot of DNA from her famous parents. Come on girl!” “They are all really good. I’m so happy that Shiloh is participating and getting more people to come see this”. “This is great. Shiloh is so elegant that this might help her relax a bit, but hell, the girl knows how to dance! She looks like her father. What beautiful choreography!” “I am so happy to know that Shiloh has this outlet. You did well, young man (just enjoy it more).” were some of the comments posted by followers of the choreographer’s channel, who evidently noticed Shiloh’s presence in this performance.

And it is that, despite the fact that several famous dancers appear in the video in the urban scene of the United States as Vincent Urban, Cassidy Naber. Jess Friel, Morgan Landrigan, Hero Thomas and even Hamilton Evans himself, principal choreographer, The truth is that the vast majority of comments refer to Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s performance as a dancer, praising her work and her progress in this discipline.

Previously, it was thought that the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt would start a career in the world of modeling, given that after her appearance at the premiere of ‘Eternals’, a large number of firms and modeling companies became interested in her. However, she Angelina stated that she will not pressure her daughter to enter any career that she does not want.