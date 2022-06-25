Serious mental disorders take years off life

The mental health it is vital. It is the state of well-being in which the person fulfills his abilities and is able to cope with the normal stresses of life, to work productively and to contribute to his community, according to the definition given by the World Health Organization. Health (WHO).

In this positive sense, it is the foundation of individual welfare and the effective functioning of the community. On this basis, therefore, health authorities maintain that the promotion, protection and restoration of mental health are vital concerns of individuals, communities and societies throughout the world.

This is also indicated by a new WHO report, which urges administrations and health advocates to act as quickly as possible. Specifically, it calls for promoting commitments and the adoption of measures to change attitudes, actions and approaches in relation to mental health, its determinants and related care.

Mental disorders take years off life

There is a wide variety of mental disorders, each with different manifestations. However, they have several points in common: they impact a person’s thinking, feelings, mood, and behavior. The WHO lists some of the most common: depression, schizophrenia, bipolar affective disorder, dementia or developmental disorders. The degree of the condition varies, as does the impact it has on people.

For example, people with serious mental disorders die on average 10 to 20 years before than the general population, most of the time due to preventable physical illnesses. And childhood sexual abuse and bullying are major causes of depression.

According to the report, in 2019, almost a billion people – including 14% of adolescents worldwide – were affected by a mental disorder. The suicides they accounted for more than one in 100 deaths and 58% of them occurred before the age of 50.

And the pandemic has not helped. Among its numerous repercussions, covid has generated a global mental health crisis, fueling short- and long-term stress, and undermining the mental health of millions of people. The agency offers some data: only in the first year of the health crisis, depression and anxiety increased by more than 25%. The health systems, on the verge of collapse at many times, have also not been able to respond to the high demand.

Mental health: an unequal issue

In these figures, they also have a lot to do with the social and economic inequalitiespublic health emergencies, wars and climate crises, which are among the structural threats to mental health present throughout the world.

According to World Mental Health Report: Transforming Mental Health for Allin all countries, the poorest and most disadvantaged people in society are those most at risk of being affected by poor mental health and also the least likely to receive adequate services.





read also

Rachel Saez





read also

Rachel Saez





read also

Rachel Saez