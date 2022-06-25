See all of Khloe Kardashian’s unedited REAL photos alongside her carefully photoshopped versions

KHLOE Kardashian has never met a photoshop she didn’t like.

The reality star loves sharing photos of herself with all of her many followers on social media.

But often, those photos are or give the strong vibes of being heavily photoshopped.

However, sometimes the most astute fans can spot the difference and even find an original photo elsewhere to compare against Khloe’s version.

Earlier this week, Khloe, 37, shared a snapshot and video from inside her car on Instagram.

In the photo, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum showed off her sharp red nails while sitting in her seat.

THE! the star wore an orange dress along with round gold earrings.

The reality star combed her blonde hair tightly back.

The reality star combed her blonde hair tightly back.

However, fans noted that The Kardashians star wore the same outfit during a recent installment of her Hulu show.

Shocked fans of KUWTK on Reddit have noticed big differences between Khloe on social media and her reality show, such as her eye color, missing mole, and her thinner lips.

One critic said: “This absolutely blew me away!”

Another critic added: “I think it gets changed because of the filters. He loved that mole. “

A third critic said: “Lips are clearly plumped and marked, but still in the realm of ‘looks good’.”

A fourth critic intervened: “I think she looks nice without Photoshop.”

THE BUTTERFLY IS MISSING

The model and businesswoman appears to have altered her digital look for years.

In May 2020, she stunned fans with a drastic change in her appearance after darkening her blonde hair.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off the new look on her Instagram and garnered more than five million likes.

But some fans denounced her for having “photoshopped” the images and pointed out a serious error in the shots, which they believe proved their theory.

Half of Khloe’s necklace was missing from the photos, suggesting the photo would be photoshopped.

A close-up of the photo showed Khloe wearing a delicate silver necklace with a butterfly pendant, but the chain on one side of the butterfly has completely disappeared.

NOTABLE CHANGES

And in one episode of the original series, where she wore that dress, the changes were noticeable in the unfiltered light.

Her swollen lips, painted eyes, and glowing skin were gone. Replaced with the natural look of him.

An Instagram user wrote: “Half of your girl necklace is missing.”

Another person said, “Where’s the other side of your necklace?”

While a third added: “Facetuned [the f**] from your necklace. “

And a quarter commented, “Girl where the rest of your necklace is chained.”

BRILLIANT SILVER

Khloe showed her skills again as she shone in a silver dress at a Hollywood launch party in 2020.

She got rid of her bra with a plunging neckline dress, which was tied behind the shoulder.

In personal photos from the event, her face shone once again, as she puckered towards the camera.

But the photos on the red carpet revealed its authentic and pristine look, which nevertheless impressed.

