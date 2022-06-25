Sebastián Cáceres confirmed if he leaves America or stays

Sebastián Cáceres was uncovered in recent days as one of the possible casualties of America for the Apertura 2022 tournament since Getafe considered it as its main option to strengthen its defense against the casualties it has suffered.

In that tenor, the Uruguayan defender cleared doubts and spoke about his immediate future by stating that he is fully focused on America and is not aware of any formal proposal for his services and even confessed that he found out about the subject through social networks.

“I am focused on America. There is nothing concrete, nobody has told me anything, the truth is I found out on Twitter and nothing like that. Until it is something concrete, I am going to be focused on America. It’s the truth, she sent me a capture from my sister, “she revealed.

On the other hand, Cáceres referred to the internal competition that will take place in El Nido with the arrival of Néstor Araujo, of whom he considered that it will cause the rest of the centrals to be focused on their work in order to maintain ownership since now no one will have a secure position.

“That a good reinforcement like him comes, is going to make us be alert to demand ourselves. Nobody has a secure position and it is important to continue demanding ourselves”, he concluded.