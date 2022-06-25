Sasha Banks changes her look after her supposed departure from WWE

The current situation of Sasha Banks with WWE it remains a mystery. Some media have assured that the superstar left the company several weeks ago, but others indicate that her lawyers are still working to find a consensual exit. Be that as it may, it seems that The Boss wants to leave WWE.

Since then, we haven’t seen much activity on their social media. Nor in Naomi’s social networks, the other involved in the matter. But in the last hours we have seen a striking change. Recently, participated in a photo shoot for Premier Kanndela Labswhich is a brand of CBD launched by former WWE superstar Kalisto, a wrestler with whom he has a very good relationship.

In the photo session you can see that Sasha Banks has changed her look again, wearing dark hair. The Boss usually wears different colored hair and the change in image is remarkable. In addition, in the photo session she was accompanied by her corgi, her Ryu, the dog that usually accompanies her everywhere. You can see an image below.

In mid-May, on Froday Night SmackDown, WWE officially announced the suspension of Sasha Banks and Naomi after they left the RAW recordings due to creative discrepancies. In principle, this suspension meant the loss of the Women’s Couple Championships and the absence of the fighters for an indefinite time, but it was also confirmed salary suspension.

