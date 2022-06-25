Samsung pays homage to “Stranger Things” in its latest ad

Share

Samsung demonstrates the night photography capabilities of its Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G with a new “Stranger Things”-inspired ad.

stranger things is one of the most popular series of the moment thanks to the recent premiere of the first part of its fourth season. From Samsung they have wanted pay tribute to him in his latest adfocused on demonstrating the great capabilities of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G in terms of night photography.

Actually, it is a collaboration between Netflix and the South Korean manufacturer of mobiles. The protagonists are three teenagers who, as in the series, travel by bicycle along a mysterious road where a monster appears that will be familiar to you if you have seen stranger things. What is the purpose of the video? Promote Nightography, the advanced functions of night photography of the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G.

Samsung pays tribute to “Stranger Things”

In Samsung’s latest ad, three teenagers ride their bikes down a dark road. Seeing the aesthetics of the video, which barely lasts a minute, it is easy to find the similarities with stranger thingsthe hit Netflix series.

Along the way, the protagonists they meet very strange creatures. Despite the darkness of the environment, they can capture them perfectly on video thanks to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, a mobile that behaves excellent when taking night photographs. That is the objective of the advertising video, to promote the good photographs that this mobile takes at night.

Pay attention to the ad, because some of the images are recorded with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G itself. At the end of it you will see that they have used Nightography features, a concept that brings together the terminal’s tools focused on night photography and video recording. The sensor that acts is the main one, 108 MP, prepared to offer good video images in low light conditions.

If you are looking for a mobile that captures quality images at night, you already know that this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is an excellent option. In addition to that 108 MP main camera, it is equipped on the back an ultra wide angle of 12 MP and two telephotos of 3x and 10x respectively. As to the front camera is 40 MP and maintains high standards.

As we told you in the analysis of the Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, one of its strengths is the versatile camera system. Notably Samsung has improved the performance of the cameras through several firmware updates, so now it’s even better than when it came out.

