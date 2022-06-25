Samsung monitor and sound bar, kids’ chess, ‘Die Hard’ in 4K and Logitech PC accessories

We enter the last weekend of June, which means that we are about to enter the second half of the year. In fact, HSBC has a promotion to get a 20% bonus during these days.

Let’s remember that Amazon Prime Day 2022 is also close, so we are already preparing a coverage for the two days of the event. In our Telegram channel and Discord server you will be able to find out about all our offers before anyone else.

amazon mexico

Some of these items from Amazon Mexico can cost less than 299 pesos or are imported from the United States, so to ensure free shipping and have next day deliveries In national shipments, we recommend trying the Amazon Prime service for a month free of charge.

If you have never bought from Amazon Mexico, in our guide where we explain the essentials of this store you will find all the essential information. From how to find a product to shipments, warranties and returns.

Technology, storage units, Apple and Beats headphones





Toshiba 4TB external hard drive – 1,799 pesos

Fire TV Stick Lite with new control – 599 pesos

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses – 995 pesos (plus import fee)

Logitech G502 Hero Mouse – 799 pesos

Package with mouse and keyboard Logitech MK220 – 336 pesos

Video games, a remote control for PSS and the DC Comics fighting game





Toys and collectibles, a Pokémon plush and a Grogu that moves





Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 – White – 347 pesos

Hasbro Ghostbusters Ecto-1 – 240 pesos

Fisher-Price Little People from The Rolling Stones – 211 pesos

Jurassic Park FunkoVerse Board Game – 472 pesos

Novelty children’s chess set – 309 pesos

Movies and series, horror movies and 4K tapes on sale





Taken 3-Movie Collection – Blu-ray – 303 pesos

Back to the Future Trilogy – Blu-ray – 299 pesos

Package with House of Wax, Return to House on Hauted Hill and Ghost Ship – Blu-ray – 289 pesos

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Blu-ray – 288 pesos

Scary Movie – Blu-ray – 99 pesos

Microsoft Store, packages with several discounted games

These are some of the best discounted games we found both in the Deals with Gold and in the weekly offers of the Microsoft Store.

In the list we will mark with an asterisk available games that are available with Xbox Game Pass. If they do not have this service, they cantry the first month for only 10 pesos





Xbox games with discount in Mexico

Eneba, Capcom and Warner Bros. games on sale The prices mentioned in the following list are the lowest of each game within the store, taking into account the reputation of the seller. All can be redeemed in Mexico





Games for PC Steam GOG with a discount in Mexico

