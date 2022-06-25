Samsung monitor and sound bar, kids’ chess, ‘Die Hard’ in 4K and Logitech PC accessories

We enter the last weekend of June, which means that we are about to enter the second half of the year. In fact, HSBC has a promotion to get a 20% bonus during these days.

Let’s remember that Amazon Prime Day 2022 is also close, so we are already preparing a coverage for the two days of the event. In our Telegram channel and Discord server you will be able to find out about all our offers before anyone else.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 already has a date in Mexico: the offers, discounts and promotions of the store will be on July 12 and 13

amazon mexico

Some of these items from Amazon Mexico can cost less than 299 pesos or are imported from the United States, so to ensure free shipping and have next day deliveries In national shipments, we recommend trying the Amazon Prime service for a month free of charge.

If you have never bought from Amazon Mexico, in our guide where we explain the essentials of this store you will find all the essential information. From how to find a product to shipments, warranties and returns.

Technology, storage units, Apple and Beats headphones

Discounted technology products at Amazon Mexico

Skullcandy Sesh are again discounted at Amazon Mexico: wireless headphones with up to 24 hours of battery life and water resistance

iPad Mini 2021 with a discount on Amazon Mexico: Apple's tablet has its lowest historical price in the store and months without interest

  • Toshiba 4TB external hard drive – 1,799 pesos
  • Fire TV Stick Lite with new control – 599 pesos
  • Razer Anzu Smart Glasses – 995 pesos (plus import fee)
  • Logitech G502 Hero Mouse – 799 pesos
  • Package with mouse and keyboard Logitech MK220 – 336 pesos

Haylou smartwatch on offer with Amazon Mexico: 490 pesos taking advantage of the discount coupon and with blood oxygen monitor

Video games, a remote control for PSS and the DC Comics fighting game

Discounted video games at Amazon Mexico

Samsung 27-inch gaming monitor with almost 2,000 pesos discount on Amazon Mexico: 144Hz and up to 13 months without interest

'Resident Evil 7' in its edition with DLC for PS4 has a discount on Amazon Mexico: you can now upgrade to the PS5 version for free

'Metal Slug 2', 'The King of Fighters 2002', and 'Fatal Fury Special' free in Mexico with Amazon Prime: so you can download them

Toys and collectibles, a Pokémon plush and a Grogu that moves

Toys with a discount on Amazon Mexico

'Harry Potter' trivia game with 350 questions for all fans of the Magical World: only 99 pesos in Amazon Mexico and free shipping with Prime

Hasbro 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' droid can now be reserved on Amazon Mexico: your own life-size L0-LA59 with lights and sound

  • Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 – White – 347 pesos
  • Hasbro Ghostbusters Ecto-1 – 240 pesos
  • Fisher-Price Little People from The Rolling Stones – 211 pesos
  • Jurassic Park FunkoVerse Board Game – 472 pesos
  • Novelty children’s chess set – 309 pesos

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Black Series retro figures already on reservation with Amazon Mexico: collectible toys from the exclusive Disney+ series

Movies and series, horror movies and 4K tapes on sale

Discounted movies and series on Amazon Mexico

Apple TV 4K 2021 with a discount of 1,000 pesos in Amazon Mexico: 32GB of storage to have all the streaming apps

  • Taken 3-Movie Collection – Blu-ray – 303 pesos
  • Back to the Future Trilogy – Blu-ray – 299 pesos
  • Package with House of Wax, Return to House on Hauted Hill and Ghost Ship – Blu-ray – 289 pesos
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home – Blu-ray – 288 pesos
  • Scary Movie – Blu-ray – 99 pesos

'Top Gun' from 1986 on Blu-ray 4K at a discount on Amazon Mexico: the first part of 'Top Gun: Maverick' with Tom Cruise for 386 pesos

Microsoft Store, packages with several discounted games

These are some of the best discounted games we found both in the Deals with Gold and in the weekly offers of the Microsoft Store.

In the list we will mark with an asterisk available games that are available with Xbox Game Pass. If they do not have this service, they cantry the first month for only 10 pesos

.

Xbox games with discount in Mexico

Eneba, Capcom and Warner Bros. games on sale The prices mentioned in the following list are the lowest of each game within the store, taking into account the reputation of the seller. All can be redeemed in Mexico

and also in several Latin American countries.

Games for PC Steam GOG with a discount in Mexico

In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are discounted in different online stores in Mexico. Product price and availability are subject to change without notice.

Some of the links in this post may belong to an affiliate program. None of the items mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a sole decision of the editorial team.

