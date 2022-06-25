Sabritas is one of parent company PepsiCo’s most profitable brands.

The Pokémon and Looney Tunes pog collections are two of the most coveted by fans and collectors.

Some specialists consider that collecting could be for many the first foray into the world of investments.

A fan of Sabritaswho is also an entrepreneur, has shared his collection of mugs of Pokémon, Looney Tunes and more. With this, he has shown that the love built naturally by a brand manages to transcend time.

Catering to consumer nostalgia is a must for many brands. Although it is just as important to understand their needs, that is, what kind of content they want to see and what they are looking for from us as a brand.

PepsiCo and the “chips” market

Since its inception, the company PepsiCo has managed to reaffirm customer confidence with all kinds of products and divisions. Sabritas, C.heetos and ruffles Since then, they have been several of the favorites and the most consumed since then.

According to a study shared on the Statista platform, Mexico registered the highest popularity index of the Cheetos brand during 2019, with 128 million Consumer Reach Points (CRP); Brazil followed in the ranking, with 86 million CRP.

Likewise, the same portal indicates that Sabritas remains one of the most popular brands in the world, being surpassed in followers only by Doritosalso from Frito-Lay, with 129 thousand and 121 followers on Twitter respectively.

Furthermore, according to data from US Census and Simmons National Consumer Survey (NHCS)1.04 million Americans consumed 8 or more bags of Sabritas during 2020. Cheetos was also one of the favorite brands of consumers in that same year, being at least 40 million bags consumed in that country alone. For this and for many reasons, it remains one of the great food brands on the market.

Sabritas fan shows brand loyalty with Pokémon and Looney tunes

The phenomenon of brand love is something that every brand seeks to generate. Sometimes it is achieved through effort over many years, or sometimes it happens quickly and naturally. Sabritas is a company that has gone through many facets, however, one of the most loved was the time of the pogs.

With collections from Disney, DC Comics, Looney Tunes and of course Pokémon, they fell in love with fans. That is why these products are still highly valued by fans of these licenses and the brand.

It is because of that some users enjoy collecting promotional items or even old potato bags. This with the aim of faithfully witnessing the passage of time and changing trends in the market.

A sales page on the internet has taken advantage of this momentum to share its collection of Sabritas products. In it he includes some of the aforementioned licenses, a fact that makes him fall in love with his fidelity.

Here are some videos shared by the Sabritas fan store:

@latienditadelhokage #tazos #pokemon #childhood #sabritas #collector #collection

@latienditadelhokage #tazos #looneytoons #sabritas #recreo #childhood #collection #collector

@latienditadelhokage #tazos #childhood #recreation #pokemon #collector #collection

