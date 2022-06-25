Rob Kardashian avoids a public trial that was not going to leave him in a good place

The trials of celebrities in the United States have become the most frequent topic in the entertainment world in recent months. Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard, Brad Pitt vs. Angelina Jolie and now it is the turn of Blac Chyna’s trial against Rob Kardashian, or so it was thought a few hours ago.



blac chyna

The reality star, whose real name is Angela Renee White wanted to take her ex-husband, Rob Kardashian, to court after accusing him of having intentionally shared very explicit images of her with very risque graphic content in 2017. In recent years, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have had a very tense relationship with various lawsuits, despite the fact that they have a daughter together. However, as reported by some local media, both parties reached an agreement not to hold this public trial.. “If anyone is here on the Angela White case, I just got word that they’ve settled.”, were the words of a court employee in a chat with the ‘US Sun’ newspaper.

In fact, the defense attorney for the Kardashian brother, Todd Eagan assured that his client was willing to reach an agreement with his ex-wife for the simple fact that he does not want his little daughter to read news related to “a fight between his parents that will involve explicit images” by Blac Chyna.

However, the reality show star did not like this comment made by her ex-husband’s lawyer very well, so she decided that her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, would also issue her statements publicly, assuring that her client “wants her daughter to know that it’s not okay for banned photos to be shared against your will, no matter who posted them”. However, Blac Chyna reconsidered continuing with this trial, since The opinion was dated for the afternoon of this Monday, June 20, in the California state court, but it was canceled when it became known that they had reached an agreement between both parties.

As has transpired, this new trial would be listed as a kind of sequel to a previous defamation trial that took place earlier this year. In this first lawsuit, Blac Chyna alleged that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had defamed her by calling her “violent and unstable.”, thus convincing the producers and executives of his reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ to cancel the show. In this trial, the judge ruled in favor of the Kardashians on May 2, although they were at the MET Gala in New York when the verdict was read. Though Blac Chyna initially filed a lawsuit against the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, the judge decided that the accusations against her ex-husband should have their own trial, so only he and Kris Jenner could testify. Luckily, they will no longer have to expose themselves to this media trial.