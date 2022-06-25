Right to abortion in the United States: the voice of all women

The voice of women remains strong and powerful, and is raised not only by the United States to protest and oppose the Supreme Court’s choice to cancel the Roe ruling, which sanctioned the possibility of resorting to abortion in the United States in the last 50 years. There are many – and not just women of course – all over the world who take sides against this dangerous loss of rights and their own self-determination.

“Today is a very, very dark day for women in the United States,” she said last night from the Glastonbury Festival stage. Billie Eilish: “I’m talking because I can’t bear to think about it anymore,” but I’m also there Taylor Swift, Cher, Mark Ruffalo joining to the powerful voice and words of the former first Lady Michelle Obama who published a long message: “I am heartbroken today,” he begins. And he continues “I am heartbroken for the people in this country who have just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their bodies. I am heartbroken that we may now be destined to learn the painful lessons of a time before Roe became law, a time when women risked losing their lives to illegal abortions, ”concluding with an invitation not to give up. “Our hearts may be broken today, but tomorrow we must stand up and find the courage to continue working to create the more just America we all deserve.”

Even in Italy the voices of politicians, public figures and entertainment have raised. From Alessandro Gassmann to Emma Bonino, Alessandro Zan, Marco Cappato, Laura Boldrini while protests continue in American streets and squares: in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Boston but also in Austin, Texas, where one of the most prohibitive laws on voluntary termination of pregnancy is already in force. “This has been a 30-year struggle to overturn the fundamental rights of women and people to make decisions about their bodies,” she told the Guardian Sara Kugler of Washington DC, demonstrating outside the courthouse building. “There is no going back. There is no answer but indignation and action“.

