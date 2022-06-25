Review – The Thing: 40 years after a film that established foundations in the horror and science fiction genre

Horror and science fiction are two genres of cinema that they get along wonderfully, and the directors in the eighties seem to be the ones who best understood this incredible pairing and the fear that aliens can really achieve. Orson Wells had already made it very clear in 1938 with War of the Worldsbut when it comes to products for the big screen, Ridley Scott with Alien and John Carpenter with The Thing that today is celebrating 40 years of its premiereset a very important pattern.

John Carpenter, had already left his very important mark on horror films a few years ago with one of the franchises of the genre, and subgenre slasher, most representative of American cinema: Halloween. However, with The thingHe was dealing with something totally different. We are talking about his movie being a remake of The Thing from Another World from 1951 but with a more faithful adaptation to the novel by John W. Campbell Jr., Who Goes There?

But the most important thing was the work involved in the production of this feature film, which at the time was not valued at all. However, today that we know how filming has evolved, we understand that It is perhaps one of the best horror and science fiction films of all time due to the effort that went into its production..

Months of filming on icy sets and snowy locations in British Columbia, not to mention executing complex and time-consuming practical effects scenes, perfectly describe The Thing. Obviously also a lot gory retro and viscous that in my opinion is still much more grotesque and nauseating than the one we have today.

In short, another point to highlight very big of this remake is that, unlike the 1951 version where Nyby-Hawks took the skeleton of Campbell’s story about scientists discovering an alien life form in Antarctica and turned it into a monster movie, Carpenter went back to the more compelling idea from the original story: that of a creature that can transform into perfect imitations of the people around it, an argument that is undoubtedly everything in the filmbecause the idea of ​​a group of men trapped in a tiny environment, isolated in the middle of the snow, without communication or means of transportation, and unable to trust each other, becomes so overwhelmingly contagious for anyone who is watching this movie.

In addition to that we have scenarios so cold, gloomy and at the same time so simple, that it seems impossible to be distracted by something else on the screen other than the main plot. And if we add to all this the icing on this terrifying cake, which is the amazing soundtrack composed by Ennio Morricone, which is capable of making anyone dizzy and make their hair stand on end, we have in itself a tremendous movie, or like the fans of the genre describe it today: a masterpiece.

That is to say, in our times, terror, if it is not a rehash, sequel or throwback, is a film about demons, possessions and others. There are few who can follow in the directing steps of the New York filmmaker, of not putting in typical easy scare scenes, but generate atmospheres and play with the fear of the audiencebut anyway.

Among other details, the cast is nothing spectacular. Today it is nice to see that young Kurt Russell, but not even his performance is memorable, much less that of his castmates. There are those who fulfill his role, and there are those who simply serve as a canvas so that with their blood The thing paint your macabre work.

Even so, The Thing It is undoubtedly one of the best horror movies out there., at least the best within its own genre (horror/science fiction) and this is written by a person who is a fan of horror and who is having his first encounter with the aforementioned feature film. But after reviewing it more than once, I can agree that it’s great. Sure, by today’s standards, some of the effects and the grotesque mounds of tentacles, teeth, muscle, blood, and weird stuff that serve as a monster look a bit crude, but somehow, 40 years later, it all still works just fine. Wow: not scary, but it does turn your stomach, and a lot. Carpenter himself, whom they came to call a “pornographer of violence” at the time, knew that The Thing it was too strong for that moment. So rest assured that if you see it before bed, something bizarre will show you your subconscious in the middle of your dreams.

a critical frost

It is worth commenting to conclude that Regrettably The Thing was totally booed when it was released in American theaters on June 25, 1982. Critical reception was as aggressive as the monster that gives the film its title.

For example, New York Times he described it as “dumb, depressing” and called it “instant junk”. Contrary to popular belief in the film today, Time magazine dismissed it as “an exercise in abstract art,” while critic Roger Ebert described it as “a great puke bag movie.”

And so on, negative reviews rained down to the point of being considered “one of the most hated movies of all time”, not to mention that was greatly overshadowed by ET by Steven Spielbergwhich premiered two weeks before TheThing, and, nevertheless, it continued to fill the movie theaters, because it also represented in a totally different way an encounter with extraterrestrial life.

But well, everything always has a second chance in life and The thing It went from literally becoming a “garbage” of cinematography, to a cult film and, as we already mentioned, one of the best horror films of all time, a true benchmark of the horror-sci-fiand possibly a source of inspiration for the few contemporary filmmakers who dare to mix these two genres, such as Daniel Espinoza the movie director Life, that although different in several aspects, I dare to say that it has a lot of The Thing And maybe that’s why it’s one of the best contemporary space horror movies out there.

The good

The fact that John Carpenter took the original plot from the work of John W. Campbell Jr. Who Goes There? and he didn’t make it a monster movie.

and he didn’t make it a monster movie. It’s just as overwhelming for the characters as it is for the viewers.

Ennio Morricone’s soundtrack is phenomenal and makes your hair stand on end.

Special effects that are still good to date.

The film is grotesque and nauseating, but that’s a good thing this time around.

Excellent ending.

The bad

The performances are too simple, even Kurt Russell’s.

Despite being a horror movie, it’s not scary.

The dog scene is the worst thing that can exist on this planet.

Verdict

The Thing It’s a great movie that has only grown over the years.. John Carpenter certainly delivered a spectacular piece of work that seamlessly blends suspense, horror, and science fiction with some of the best practical special effects ever seen in a film of its time.

Terror as we know it in the cinema is scarce, but the gore, the anguish, the desire to sometimes want to remove the film because of the desperation that it generates is there. There are really heartbreaking scenes, but all completely appropriate to the theme and tone of the film.

And a side note that I find very important: you won’t find any heroes or role models in this film. The Thing is oriented by classical nature as a reflection that we all have personal weaknesses and flaws, but what will always stand out in the end are the extremes that people can go to when it comes to saving the world.